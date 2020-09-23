CHAMPAIGN — In football, they are prized. Like the Golden Ticket in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.
Dele Harding had two in 2019. Mile Eifler got one. So did Tony Adams, Nate Hobbs and Sydney Brown.
What are they? Defensive touchdowns.
Illinois’ six scores tied Appalachian State for the most in FBS.
The Illinois defense scored 13.6 percent of the team’s touchdowns, the highest total in the Big Ten.
Before it can score, the defense first has to produce a turnover. Illinois had 28 of them in 2019, tied for the fourth-best mark nationally in takeaways produced. The Illini won the turnover battle 2-0 in the opener against Akron and kept piling them up.
“You see somebody doing the right thing,” Adams said Tuesday, “you’re going to want to do it as well.”
The aggressive defense starts with head coach Lovie Smith, who talks to the team often about pick-sixes and scoop-and-scores. They are plays that can change the game’s direction instantly.
“The biggest philosophy in the program is, ‘The most important thing is the ball,’” said Adams, a senior safety. “Taking the ball away is always the emphasis for us. We’re going to focus on getting that ball out. That’s the biggest thing.”
When he gains possession, Adams temporarily reverts to his playing days at St. Louis University High, when he starred on both sides of the ball.
“You feel like a receiver when you get the ball in your hands,” Adams said. “It’s all good. I love the feeling.”
Taking a turn
Illinois stormed back to beat Michigan State in East Lansing last season. Josh Imatorbhebhe, Daniel Barker and Brandon Peters correctly got a lot of credit because of their late-game heroics.
But the Illini wouldn’t have been in position to win without Sydney Brown’s 76-yard interception return for a touchdown.
The Canadian cut the deficit to one point.
For the season, Brown tied for the team lead with three interceptions. He wants more in 2020.
That seems to be the plan for Smith’s defense.
“That was our mindset,” Brown said. “It was preached to us every single day, by all the defensive coaches and Lovie Smith. They embedded it in our minds. We practice it every day. That’s why it translated on the field like it did last year.”
No reason it can’t continue. Or improve.
Brown has two seasons of Big Ten know-how.
“It’s going to help a lot,” he said. “As a freshman, the game moved so fast. Now, it’s slowed down a lot. I’m able to think while I’’m out there.”
Tough time
Adams is thrilled to be thinking about playing again. He wasn’t sure it was going to happen in the fall. On Aug. 11, the Big Ten postponed the season because of COVID-19. But thanks to testing advances, the league is moving forward with a new schedule.
“It was a roller coaster,” Adams said. “Mentally, it played a lot of games on my mind, not knowing if we’re going to play or when we’re going to play. But I knew eventually, they were going to turn the lights on. I just stayed self-motivated and feeding off my teammates, because they were going through the same thing I was going through.”
Adams plans to finish what he started with the rest of his senior class.
“Players are scared. They could have opted out,” Adams said. “But the love we have for each other made everybody want to play.”
The lights go back on Oct. 24. About 250 miles north of Memorial Stadium. First up for Illinois: Wisconsin.
Adams made a critical interception during last season’s stunning home win by the Illini against the Badgers.
While Adams didn’t score on the play, he set up James McCourt’s game-winning field goal. Adams has seen the replay of his crucial pick a few times.
“It’s kind of cool, but at the same time it gives me motivation to know there’s more to do,” Adams said. “I just don’t want to be defined off of one play. I want that to be a jumpstart.”
The next game after Wisconsin, Adams scored on a 13-yard interception return in a 24-6 win at Purdue.
“I’m pretty sure I can get to the ball and make plays,” Adams said. “I believe now.”
Adams likes the idea of opening with the Badgers, who figure to be nationally ranked going into the game. Wisconsin was undefeated and No. 6 before the 2019 matchup in Champaign.
“It’s time to make a name,” Adams said. “It’s time to not come in as an underdog, but seeing them as an equally ranked opponent and trying to take them out like that. We believe we’re a good team.”