It had been so long since I attended a game as a fan, I almost forgot how to cheer? Almost.
Saturday afternoon in my hometown of Omaha, Neb., I sat in the stands for the first time in what seemed like forever.
Actually, it was Oct. 6, 2019: Braves 3, Cardinals 1 at Busch Stadium. Sorry, Loren and Travis.
Oh sure, I had been to games since then. Always as a reporter.
Last fall, my only in-person sports experiences were a handful of Illinois football games, sitting in an auxiliary radio booth with legends Loren Tate and Fowler Connell. Yes, it was great to be there, but it was weird without fans.
A phrase we’ve all said often the past 18 months: You don’t realize how much you miss something until it is gone.
Well, it’s back.
Game 1 of the 2021 College World Series — North Carolina State vs. Stanford — marked my re-entry to sporting life.
How was it? In a word, glorious.
From the ping of the bats to the smell from the concession stands (still looking for the 30-plus different flavors of tater tots).
Ten-year-old TD Ameritrade Park is one of our country’s hidden gems. Located in downtown River City, it seats a tidy 24,000. And get this: the stadium was actually built with fan comfort in mind. Your knees don’t smack into the person in front of you. Plenty of leg room, what I imagine a first-class flight would be like (obviously, I am more of a coach guy).
There isn’t a bad seat in the place. But there are some better than others. Fortunately for the Travelin’ Asmussens, my oldest brother Steve knows people and got us four primo spots. Under the overhang (perfect on an 88-degree, sunny day), just down the third-base line, 28 rows from the field.
Frankly, the seats were a bonus. It was all about being there. In a mostly packed house with total strangers. As a sportswriter, I don’t get to be a fan very often.
For 35 years, I’ve been going to arenas and stadiums to cover games, watching, sitting quietly and jotting down notes. It’s a job I love. But I try not to pass on chances to let my fan hair down.
I was cheering well before the first pitch, starting with team introductions. Making it to Omaha is a big deal for college baseball players and coaches. For some, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. For others, like powerhouse Vanderbilt, it’s yearly expectation.
North Carolina State is a surprise CWS qualifier, stunning No. 1 Arkansas in the super regional. I watched a bunch of the Wolfpack games during the tournament and decided North Carolina State was my team Saturday. No offense, Stanford.
Jonny Butler got the Wolfpack on the scoreboard in the first inning, smashing a two-run homer that you knew was gone when he hit it. Butler drove in five runs in a 10-4 North Carolina State victory. Hey, I’m 1-0 in ‘21.
Back in the day
I’ve been going to CWS games for almost 50 years. No need to bore you with my endless stories. But if you see me in town, ask about Dave Winfield and Minnesota back in 1973.
It was always a blast to go to games when you didn’t care about the outcome.
It was all the atmosphere, soaking it in with family and friends.
Rarely was there a team that commanded local interest. They came from faraway states. Fans in Omaha picked their favorites over the years, usually underdog teams with compellling stories.
While watching North Carolina State-Stanford, the memories started flooding back. Like the championship game I was at in the 1970s interrupted by a streaker carrying a pink platic bat. It was an unseasonably cold night and my mom and sisters didn’t see the commotion because they were trying to stay warm underneath the grandstands.
This was before ESPN existed, so not all the games were televised. CBS aired it a few days later on tape-delay. The network didn’t show the streaker.
Same cool factor
Until 2010, CWS games were played at Rosenblatt Stadium, 31/2 miles from TD Ameritrade in south Omaha.
A lot of the locals drone on about the glory years at Rosenblatt. And yes, it had its charms, like the nearby Zesto ice cream shop.
But the building was past its prime and parking was a disaster. Folks in the neighborhood rented spots on their lawns, which was fine unless you accidentally bumped into the house. (To be fair, our Dodge Caravan was way too big for the space).
The NCAA wanted a new building and Omaha complied, getting a long-term agreement for the event to stay put.
TD Ameritrade is in a better location, close to hotels, bars and restaurants.
It is quaint and comfortable. The stadium workers are friendly and helpful. The fans are playful, yelling good-natured insults at other sections. LIke, “Right field stinks.”
I’ve got a bucket list of sporting events I want to attend. The Super Bowl, Kentucky Derby and British Open are at the top.
For those who haven’t been to the CWS, it is worth the 490-mile drive west from C-U.
Heck, you can still go this year. The baseball-palooza lasts until at least June 29.
As we reccover from COVID-19, I have a feeling more and more people are going to check off items on their lists. The last 18 months have taught us there is no time to waste.
Great to enjoy it all again.