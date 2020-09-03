If the Big Ten had not hit the pause button on the 2020 football season, I would be at Memorial Stadium on Thursday night.
Illinois was supposed to open against No. 2 Ohio State. The players and coaches talked about the chance for a program-boosting upset.
We will never know.
I spent part of Wednesday afternoon at my favorite building in Champaign. Soaked it all in. Reminded myself what makes Memorial Stadium special.
Seems like only yesterday that I walked in for the first time as a reporter for The News-Gazette. Actually, 31 years ago.
Illinois beat Utah State 41-2 on Sept. 23, 1989. In front of 61,553.
I can’t remember my exact assignment that day, but figure it had to be a feature on one of the Illinois players. Don’t think it won any awards.
My first few years, I often went to the visiting locker room for the postgame press conference, telling the opponents’ side of what just happened.
In those days, the visiting media area was, well, cramped. A room the size of a closet. No problem when Utah State and its media contingent of two was in town. Not so pleasant for the throngs that cover Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. “Can you please remove your elbow from my rib?”
In the early 1990s, I joined the Illinois throng. In 1996, Lou Tepper’s last in charge, I became the football beat writer. That meant more time with the team, coaches and players. And much more time at 1402 S. First St.
I’d be fibbing if I said I enjoyed every minute in the building. But close. Maybe 99 percent of the time.
The 1 percent? Blowouts, tight deadlines, crazy weather.
Won’t have to worry about any of that in the foreseeable future. The Big Ten hasn’t announced when games will be played. More like a random, “We’ll see.”
I know for sure it won’t be Thursday night. Or Friday (the original opening date against Illinois State).
The place was pretty much vacant Wednesday afternoon. My usual parking spot near the ARC was maybe one-third full. I took the spot closest to the entrance off First Street. Masked up and set off for my adventure.
On normal gamedays, I park across the street, so it’s bit more of a walk. If the game started at 6 p.m., I’d arrive around 3.
On Wednesday, there was little traffic, either the car variety or the human kind. So different than before COVID-19.
No palpable buzz in the air. Really, barely any sound. To my surprise, the entrances to Memorial Stadium were open.
The media goes in at Gate 10, which is clearly marked as the press entrance, on the west side of the stadium.
Midway down the path, the Red Grange statue towers over Grange Grove. I’ll be honest, I didn’t think the concept would work when it was announced. I was an idiot — again.
On gamedays, Grange Grove feels like big-time college football. Not always. But often enough.
With Ohio State in town and no crowd restrictions, it would be hopping. Especially in early September. Oh, well.
Barely a quarter way around the building, I realize one of its charms: It is part of the community. It isn’t set off away from campus in some former cornfield. Businesses are nearby. Residence halls are within range.
If I didn’t have so much gear to carry, I could easily walk to the games. In fact, that’s what I will do next time the team plays. As long as it’s not in January.
Memorial Stadium is historic and durable. Coming up on 100 years since the dedication game in 1924. I’m guessing it will still be standing in 2124. Yes, our great-grandparents knew how to build things to last.
My stroll continued on the south side of the stadium. While I had no clue Grange Grove would be a hit, I was pretty sure selling inexpensive seats in the horseshoe was a smart move. It’s a good way for a family of four to take in a game without depleting the bank account.
The only times I have ever sat in Memorial Stadium for games was when the Chicago Bears played here in 2002. And for at least one of those games, I sat in the horseshoe.
On Wednesday, I plopped down in Section 116, Row 26, Seat 3. Stayed for a few minutes, absorbing and imagining the next time there are teams on the field and fans in the stands. Heaven.
The south and east sides of the stadium need to be refreshed. Nothing major. Just some sprucing up.
My guess is the pandemic has shoved the project back a few years. Money is going to be tight. No reason to fix something that isn’t broken.
Moving on, the Varsity Room is an underrated part of Memorial Stadium. I can still see former Illini defensive back Trevor Starghill loading up his breakfast plate in the mid-1990s. He had layers of bacon and sausage piled on wheat toast. Breakfast of champions.
Don’t tell current Illinois strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez, but there used to be a pop machine in the Varsity Room. That’s long gone. Now, it is juice, water and sports drinks.
The grass practice fields were always my summer haunt. And, believe it or not, during the season, too.
Several coaches ago, media was allowed to watch practice. Not exactly sure why we can’t now. I promise not to put the secret plays on Twitter.
During the Ron Turner era, I would frequently climb the stadium ramps and watch practice way above the grass fields. You could see the plays develop and still hear the coaches and players. The tricky part came if practice ended early and I had to sprint down the ramp. Ugly.
I know every nook and cranny on the east side of the stadium. I feel a connection because it’s a place not everyone sees.
It’s 1 1/4 miles around the building, give or take a few feet. As my walking tour came to an end Wednesday, reality slapped me in the face.
A lot of my life has been spent in the brick building, which makes leaving the field hard.
But this is the hardest part — not knowing when I’ll come back to watch and cover a game.