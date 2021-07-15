CHAMPAIGN — If the Illinois football team had a game today, the bulk of the guys protecting quarterback Brandon Peters would have one aspect in common: their home state.
Veteran starters Vederian Lowe (Rockford), Alex Palczewski (Mount Prospect) and Doug Kramer (Hinsdale) are all from the Land of Lincoln. So are likely contributors like Julian Pearl (Danville), Verdis Brown (Chicago), Jordyn Slaughter (Belleville), Alex Pihlstrom (Glen Ellyn) and Jack Badovinac (Wilmette).
The lone outsider on the Illinois offensive line is guard Blake Jeresaty, who is from Charleston, S.C., by way of Wofford.
If it goes the way Bret Bielema and his staff hope, the number of in-state players on the roster will rise. Dramatically.
They are off to a good start, landing eight commitments from Illinois for the Class of 2022 so far. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley running back Aidan Laughery is the latest, saying “yes” Wednesday. With five months to go before signing day.
It is a change from the previous coaching regime. Either Lovie Smith didn’t value the in-state players or couldn’t get their attention. Whatever the reason, most of the best went somewhere else. And at times came back home to help beat Illinois.
Bielema got the word out early in his tenure and took quick action to try to fix it. He is building relationships with the state’s top coaches and players.
The ask is basic: help Illinois win.
Historically, the best work done by the Illinois football team included a heavy dose of local input. Red Grange (Wheaton) and Dick Butkus (Chicago) were both from here. So was the best player I have seen in my 32 years covering the team, Chicago’s Simeon Rice.
The task for the current staff is to make going to Illinois cool again for the top local talent. Not always an easy trick.
Some of the barriers in the past have been addressed. Like the once-underwhelming facilities. The Smith Center is equal to any building in the Big Ten. Check that one off the list.
The team’s recent struggles on the field (no winning season since 2011) requires a more detailed explanation. That problem can also be eliminated with a fast start by Bielema’s first team, which has the benefit of a bonus senior class. Including many of those offensive linemen mentioned earlier.
Growing on himPalczewski wasn’t an Illinois fan growing up. He wasn’t much of a college football fan at all.
“I didn’t really know about football until I got to middle school,” Palczewski said Wednesday morning inside Memorial Stadium. “I really didn’t even know anything about college until I was a junior in high school.”
Palczewski didn’t play during his junior season at Prospect. He got back on the field as a senior.
“I was like, ‘I guess I’ll go be a carpenter or something,” he said.
It turned out to be “or something.” Then-Illinois offensive line coach Luke Butkus offered Palczewski a scholarship.
“I was like, ‘That’s kind of nice,” he said. “I was just happy my parents didn’t have to pay for college. That was the biggest thing.”
Soon after the offer, he learned more about the program and its history.
Palczewski is glad to see the current staff knocking on doors in the state.
“If you just look at our offensive line the past few years,” Palczewski said, “the majority of us have been Illinois guys.”
The in-state players have extra motivation.
“I’m going to play as hard as (I can) wherever I’m at. But it definitely helps knowing that in the stands my high school coach, my parents, can come to every game,” Palczewski said. “All my buddies back home can come and watch every game.”
Palczewski thinks Illinois should be able to land the top players in the state.
“The University of Illinois is a special place,” he said. “The easiest selling point is, ‘There’s no place like home.’ You can go anywhere else, but this is where you were born, this is where you grew up and this is where you can truly represent your state well.’”
In enemy territoryThough he is from Vernon Hills, fifth-year senior tight end Michael Marchese wasn’t an Illinois fan as a kid.
His allegiance went to a school 3 1/2 hours from his hometown.
“I’m going to ruffle some feathers here,” Marchese said, “but I actually grew up an Iowa fan.”
He’s got very good reasons: his dad John played for the Hawkeyes and his twin brother Henry is a current Iowa defensive back.
Now that he is at Illinois, Marchese’s rooting interest has turned. He wants to see his current school land the best from the state.
“How could you not recruit the state of Illinois?” Marchese said. “We have great athletes. I would say it is top five in the country. Especially with Chicago. I just don’t understand how people miss Illinois. I think it’s great that we’re digging our roots back into the state.”
He agrees that the guys from the state are fired up to play at home.
“There’s a sense of pride, a sense of passion, for the state in where you come from,” Marchese said.
Good deedPalczewski and Marchese are two of the leaders of Lift for Life, a charity event scheduled for Friday morning at Memorial Stadium.
Lift for Life spreads awareness about the rare disease community.
The players will be split into teams and hold a competition in multiple events. Palczewski was one of the captains and got the first pick in the lift draft. He took linebacker Isaac Darkangelo, a transfer from Northern Michigan.
“I was confident in my pick,” Palczewski said.
Palczewski continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered Nov. 14 against Rutgers.
“It’s going really good,” Palczewski said. “Just like anything, it’s going to be hard. But I just know we have the best training staff in the nation.”