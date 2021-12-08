CHAMPAIGN — In 13 seasons as Illinois volleyball coach, the late Mike Hebert notched a school-record 323 wins.
In the midst of his fifth season at Illinois, Chris Tamas is more than 30 percent of the way to Hebert’s total.
This past Saturday in Lexington, Ky., Tamas and the Illini stunned defending national champion Kentucky during the second round of the NCAA tournament. Not only did the victory move Illinois into the Sweet 16, it made Tamas the fourth coach in school history to win 100 matches.
Hebert is tops in program history, followed by Don Hardin (234) and Tamas’ predecessor Kevin Hambly (140), now the coach at Stanford.
Tamas didn’t have a big party after joining the 100 Club. Oh, sure, his accomplishment was recognized by Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman, who gave him the game ball.
“That was pretty cool,” Tamas said Tuesday afternoon inside Huff Hall. “I got doused with water. I think that was more about the victory, though. I guess those milestones are great, but for me, it’s more about the team getting a big-time win for them.”
Tamas immediately started looking ahead. That’s kind of his thing.
“I’m like Bill Belichick,” Tamas said. “I hope to have a good practice today. For me, we’re trying to get 101.”
History lessonWhen Whitman plucked Tamas off the Nebraska staff before the 2017 season, it differed from previous volleyball hires. Hebert had been the head coach at New Mexico. Hardin was the boss at Louisville and a former Illinois assistant. Hambly was promoted off Hardin’s staff.
With Tamas, there were no strong Illinois ties. But he was working in the Big Ten.
Tamas is well aware of the Illinois coaching tradition and wants to add to the legacy.
“Absolutely. That’s what we came here to do,” Tamas said. “You can’t just be all high-fives and hugs.
“We want to make sure we have a competitive program, competitive team. That’s something that has been done throughout the history of this program, and we want to continue to do.”
Volleyball is a close-knit sport, so Tamas knows the guys who were at Illinois before him.
“I’m happy to be a part of the coaching lineage here,” Tamas said, “and hope to be here a long time, as well.”
The hire has been a hit. Tamas has led Illinois to the NCAA tournament in four of his first five seasons, with the only miss the goofy COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
Not that he is basking in his success.
“I think it’s always our job to be perpetually dissatisfied,” Tamas said. “I’m very optimistic in general. But we always look at, ‘How can we get better?’ You know the margin of victory is very thin. For us, you can’t always define it by the wins and losses. But we’re going to do everything in our power to get the wins.”
This year, Tamas is taking the Illini to their third Sweet 16 in his tenure, including a Final Four appearance in 2018.
It’s where Tamas wants the team to be every year.
“There are no guarantees in that,” he said. “Even going back to ‘19, the last year we were in the tournament, we get sent out to BYU, played a really good Utah team (and) almost knocked them off, but it just wasn’t the case.
“Being in the Sweet 16 and beyond, there is never any guarantee with that. You try to improve over the course of the season, let your body of work speak for itself to get you to the tournament and then be playing at the top of your game once the tournament does come around. I feel like we’re doing that right now.”
Familiar facesOn Thursday night, he gets another shot at his former employer Nebraska, which knocked Illinois out in the 2018 national semifinals.
Tamas worked for Nebraska coach John Cook for four seasons before taking over in Champaign-Urbana.
The teams played twice this season, with Nebraska sweeping both matches. What’s that old saying about how difficult it is to beat a team three times in the same season? And does it apply to volleyball the way it does to other sports?
Neither team will have the home-court advantage in Austin, Texas. Nebraska figures to bring a pack of fans for the 8:30 p.m. showdown that will air on ESPNU and be carried on WDWS 1400-AM, but the Longhorns-rooting home crowd will almost certainly cheer loudest for unseeded Illinois.