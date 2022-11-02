CHAMPAIGN — I’ve been covering Illinois a long time and seen a lot of bad football.
Want proof? It’s easy thanks to our friend math.
In my 34th year writing about the team, Illinois is 165-230-2. That’s a 42 percent winning rate. Not the worst in the country, but you can see it from there. Down with Indiana, New Mexico State, Wake Forest and UNLV. Company you don’t want to keep.
There have been just 10 winning seasons (including this one) in my time at The News-Gazette.
There were 22 losing seasons and two when the team finished .500. One ended with the last-ever tie in the FBS. The 1995 team, led by the No. 2 and No. 3 NFL draft picks Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice, played a 3-3 draw at Wisconsin. Yes, I was there at chilly Camp Randall Stadium.
I have covered five Illinois teams that finished seasons with double-digit losses, including one winless team (0-11 in 1997) and one other with 11 losses (2003). Four teams finished with nine losses. That makes nine seasons with at least nine losses.
Covering all those losing teams created some challenges. There are only so many ways to write about failure. Trust me, I’ve tried them all. The access to players and coaches has always been good. But the losing added tension to the interview sessions.
Players and coaches, generally, don’t like to hash over their mistakes. And there have been plenty. They may view reporters as part of the problem. The reality is I’ve had no impact on the record. Haven’t called a play or landed a recruit.
Similarly, I deserve not one speck of credit for the team’s amazing turnaround this season.
That’s on Bret Bielema, his talented assistant coaches and staff and a group of players performing the best of any Illinois team since the 2001 Big Ten champions or the 2007 squad that beat No. 1 Ohio State. The only thing missing for the current team is a signature win or two.
There is still time.
Rooting interest
My team is The Champaign News-Gazette. I want whatever is best for the newspaper where I have worked for three-plus decades.
When Illinois football is winning, the readership climbs. That’s great news. We all take pride in our writing and want folks to see it. As a sports fan, I am always more interested in reading about my favorite team after a win, though there is also value in learning about the reasons for a loss.
I didn’t know what to expect record-wise going into the 2022 season. Figured it would be better than in 2021, enough to get the team into a bowl. But not this. Not 7-1 and ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press Top 25 (the team is No. 12 on my ballot). The Illini found out more good news on Tuesday night when Bielema’s team made the initial College Football Playoff rankings for the first time at No. 16.
During the team’s dominant win at Wisconsin, the way Illinois played reminded me of moments in 2001 and 2007. It became clear it wasn’t the same old Illini program. The team plays with confidence and efficiency. Much more interesting to watch for fans and reporters.
Good times
Nobody involved with Illinois football is celebrating just yet. There are four regular-season games left, starting with a critical home matchup against Michigan State at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
But the mood in the Smith Center is positive. At it should be with the team in first place in the Big Ten West.
“Absolutely,” Illini secondary coach Aaron Henry said. “When you have success, naturally, people are (happier). They say winning cures a lot of things. I was once told as a young coach, ‘Celebrate them all. Enjoy them all because they are really, really hard to come by, especially in college football.’ I would much rather learn from a win than a loss.”
Wide receiver Isaiah Williams — now in his fourth year in C-U — is in the middle of his first winning college season.
Yes, he likes it better.
“It feels good,” Williams said. “You just walk around with your head up. You’re just ready to win more games. The atmosphere of the school is way better beyond the football team.”
During earlier losing seasons, Williams tried to keep a low-profile on campus. When he talked to other students, they weren’t overly impressed he was part of the team.
Now, they are.
“It’s like, ‘Oh, you play football? What’s your name? How are you doing?’” Williams said. “It’s different now.”
Williams is enjoying his media sessions, during the week and after the games.
“You’re probably not going to be grilled as much,” the St. Louis native added. “You guys take it easy on me when we win. When you’re winning, I feel like everything’s better. People love a winner.”
The players and coaches won’t break their arms patting themselves on the back. The head coach will see to that.
“Coach B. always keeps you on your toes,” associate head coach Kevin Kane said. “There’s always a sense of humility here.”
And a common goal.
“As a defensive staff, in particular, we’ve had such a good rapport with each other since we’ve gotten here. (Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters) does an awesome job keeping us lighthearted. We have fun with each other. We’re not just coworkers, we’re buddies. Even last year, we weren’t as successful as we are right now, but we were still pretty good and we were still loving coming to work. It’s been fun that way.”
In the community, the players and coaches are connecting with fans who want to wish them well.
“Illini fans, they’re proud. And now they have something to cheer for,” Henry said. “For so long, there hasn’t been much to cheer for. Now, they are finding something to cheer for and they’re really excited about it. When you’re out, they let you know.”
“When you win, good things happen,” Kane said. “We tell our guys, ‘You’re going to have new friends along the way here. We’ve got to continue to remember what got us here.’”
He again points to the boss.
“With what Coach B. has done in establishing this process of how we do things, we expect success,” Kane said. “These guys have continued to work hard to continue to do that. Every week is the next piece of the puzzle, how we’re going to put this whole season together.”