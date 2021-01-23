I remember the moment I became a Hank Aaron fan like it was yesterday — not 51 years ago.
At age 9, sitting with my older brothers Steve and Jim, watching NBC’s Game of the Week. The Atlanta Braves were playing. Not sure who the opponent was that day.
During the game, Aaron smacked one of his 755 career home runs. As it left the park, my brothers said some version of, “Wow, Hank Aaron is great.”
Powerful words for a 9-year-old. From that day on, I was hooked.
Every afternoon, when the newspaper arrived, I went right to the box scores. How did Aaron play the previous day? Any homers?
This was long before ESPN and the Internet. Information came folded up and tossed on your porch.
At the time, Aaron was not considered the most likely to break Babe Ruth’s home run record. That mantle belonged to the great Willie Mays.
But while Mays’ home run totals fell later in his career, Aaron kept launching. He hit 38 in 1970 and another 47 in 1971. He hit 34 in 1972 and 40 more in 1973 to get within one of Ruth.
To its credit, NBC made a commitment to show Aaron’s record home run. He tied Ruth in the first game of the 1974 season on his first swing. Then on April 8, I watched in the living room as Aaron smacked Al Downing’s pitch into the Atlanta bullpen.
I danced around the house with the rest of my family in Omaha, Neb. We celebrated a player we never saw in person but admired from a thousand miles away.
I followed Aaron during his final season in Atlanta and his two years with the Milwaukee Brewers.
He turned me into a lifetime Braves fan. I suffered through the dreadful 1970s and 1980s, then reveled with the team’s dominance in the 1990s.
In 2000, my wife Julie had our first child. We named him Hank to honor both her late father (whose middle name was Henry) and to honor Aaron.
Thankfully, my now 20-year-old is on Team Braves, too. Like me, for life.
I never was able to meet Aaron in person. I did participate in a conference call with him several years ago and still have the recording.
A few years back, my family went to Atlanta to see the Braves play at their new park. I tried to arrange a meeting with the legend, but he was out of town.
Over the years, I have acquired all sorts of Aaron memorabilia. My brother Jim bought me an autographed baseball. My brother Steve gave me an album titled, “Hank Aaron: The Life of a Legend.” The turntable is hooked up and ready to play it.
My home office is cluttered with Braves stuff. Baseball cards (yes, I’m still 9), posters and plaques.
Of course, the best items are my memories of that Saturday afternoon in 1970 and that Monday night in 1974.
I close my eyes and picture him running around the bases. Remember his humble words as he was celebrated on the field. I didn’t realize at the time how much off-field abuse he endured for passing Ruth.
I just re-watched the record home run, both the Atlanta version and the one from Dodgers announcer Vin Scully. Touching and heartbreaking.
Baseball has honored him in multiple ways. He is in the Hall of Fame (should have been unanimous but wasn’t) and there is an award in his honor.
I have long advocated the Atlanta team consider dropping the name Braves and replacing it with Hammers (Aaron’s nickname). Lose the tomahawk and replace it with a hammer.
On Friday, I heard from friends and family members about Aaron’s passing at age 86. They knew it would hit me hard and they were right. I only followed him for the final six years of his career, but the joy he brought has lasted a lifetime.
It’s been a rough past 12 months for baseball legends. Cardinals fans are still mourning Lou Brock and Bob Gibson.
Baseball lost Whitey Ford, Al Kaline, Joe Morgan, Phil Niekro, Don Sutton, Tom Seaver, Dick Allen, Tommy Lasorda and so many others.
And now Aaron. Rest in peace No. 44. You will never be forgotten.