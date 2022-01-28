CHAMPAIGN — As the first significant snowfall of 2022 covered the ground in Champaign-Urbana on Thursday, it seemed like the perfect time to catch up on the Illinois football roster.
Entering his second season, Bret Bielema has work to do if he wants to improve on the team’s 5-7 finish.
Let’s start with a quick review of who won’t be back. Six players have entered the transfer portal in recent weeks. All on offense.
Running back Jakari Norwood went in on Monday. So did wide receiver Carlos Sandy. Last week, it was receiver Donny Navarro. Before that, tight end Daniel Barker decided to move on, certainly the most damaging loss for Illinois during the transfer season.
Receiver Dalevon Campbell and Desmond Dan also announced their intentions to leave.
The only former Illinois player to move to another Power Five school so far is receiver Deuce Spann, who will play at Florida State. Barker figures to have solid options, too.
Bielema has been frank about what happens when one of the Illinois players enter the portal. The coach wishes them luck and moves on.
You won’t see the portal players returning to the Smith Center unless there is an extraordinary circumstance. Gone means gone. Bielema makes a clean break with the players who don’t feel this is the place for them.
Coming soonSay hello to quarterback Tommy DeVito and defensive tackle Te-Rah Edwards.
Illinois rolled out short videos on Thursday of the two transfers, who announced their commitments to the Illini earlier this winter, but Illinois didn’t officially acknowledge their presence until Thursday.
The 23-year-old DeVito is likely in line to start the opener in seven months against Wyoming, given Art Sitkowski’s offseason surgeries on his shoulder and arm. The New Jersey native, who turns 24 three weeks before the opener against the Cowboys, threw for almost 3,500 yards under Dino Babers at Syracuse before the 6-foot-2, 210-pound transfer decided to give the Illini a try after losing his starting job with the Orange. He’ll get a chance to keep it at Illinois under new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.
Edwards is familiar with Illinois, having spent the past two seasons at Northwestern. The 6-2, 310-pound native of Columbus, Ohio, should give depth along the interior of the defensive line for the Illini, but is light on experience. He’s only played in five games each of the last two seasons and has two career tackles.
On the high school front, Bielema added Moline athlete Matthew Bailey. The 6-2, 190-pound Bailey accepted a scholarship offer from Bielema last week and will sign next Wednesday.
The receiver/defensive back had offers from FCS schools Eastern Illinois, South Dakota and Western Illinois, and becomes the 11th player in the 2022 class from the Land of Lincoln.
The lack of Illinois players recruited by former coach Lovie Smith was a huge concern. He never seemed to connect with the state’s players and coaches.
Bielema and his staff have made a strong push in Illinois. The state will be the foundation of their recruiting efforts. As it should be.
The key is to get interest from the best players in the state. The top-10 recruits are never going to all stay home. But if Illinois can land half or more, it quickly improve its talent base.
When the going gets tough for players early in their careers — and it will — a program is always better off if those players have a nearby support system.
Bailey won’t be the only Wednesday signee. Zylon Crisler, an offensive lineman from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, is also joining up.
According to Rivals.com, the 2022 Illinois class is ranked No. 36 overall. It is ninth in the Big Ten, behind West rivals Purdue and Iowa, but ahead of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska and Northwestern. It’s a step in the right direction.
The rankings don’t really matter. It is more about the company you keep. If Illinois is plucking players that traditional top-25 programs are after, consider that a win.
Final pushIllinois training camp is six months away, with spring practices a few months away. Plenty of time for Bielema and his staff to tweak the roster.
The biggest needs remain on the offensive and defensive lines. Three starters need to be replaced on the offensive front. The defense moves on without Owen Carney and Isaiah Gay, plus All-Big Ten safety Kerby Joseph.
Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters got a big pay raise to over $1 million annually. If he is able to build a top-of-the-division defense, it will be well worth it.
The coaches can look for help from the incoming class. But they can’t count on it. That’s why the coaches celebrated the return of veterans Luke Ford, Jamal Woods and Michael Marchese. All hands on deck against a schedule with plenty of challenges.
After a year of working with his new program, Bielema has a much better handle on his team’s weaknesses. Over time, the idea is to turn the areas of concern into strengths.
It won’t happen overnight. Or with one recruiting class as the roster reshuffling continues.
