CHAMPAIGN — Normally, Mondays are slow for the Illinois football team.
They watch film, meet with the media and heal up a bit from the previous game.
This week is different. Thanks to Turkey Day.
Everything team-related gets moved up. Monday was Tuesday. Tuesday is Wednesday. Wednesday is Thursday.
And on the actual Thursday, they will eat. Then rest.
The players scatter on Thursday for the holiday. Some will travel to the nearby homes of teammates. Some will hang out with their position coach.
“None of our players will be by themselves on Thanksgiving,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said Monday. “The beauty of guys coming from all different parts of the country, when they can’t get home and be with their family, we have guys from the Chicago area who will be taking guys home. St. Louis area also. That’s what is really neat about college football. You get a chance to go spend times with other families. So, it’s going to be a special day.”
Smith will have a full house for the holiday.
“MaryAnne makes an outstanding turkey,” Smith said about his wife. They celebrated their 39th anniversary Monday. “MaryAnne does pretty much everything else well, too.”
Some Illini will spend Thursday with offensive coordinator Rod Smith. Quarterback Matt Robinson and receivers Trevon Sidney and Josh Imatorbhebhe have already RSVP’d.
“They told me they’re coming,” Smith said. “They’ve tasted (his wife) Charlene’s cooking before, so they were quick to say yes.”
In his first three seasons at Illinois, Lovie Smith ran Thanksgiving week the same way every time.
“Throughout my coaching career, this week I’ve adjusted the schedule,” Smith said. “A lot to be thankful for.
“We have a certain amount of days we need to prepare for the next opponent.”
The Illini worked out Monday.
“We had a good practice I might add,” Smith said.
Playing Thanksgiving week at home helps with scheduling. Traveling on Friday after the entire team is gone for the holiday can be a problem logistically.
“You can take that travel part out,” Smith said. “In an ideal world, I would definitely like to open the season at home and I’d like to end the football season here. This year, we got both of those done.”
It’s the first Thanksgiving in the Smith tenure with a bowl game on the way. The turkey and stuffing and gravy will taste a lot better for the players and coaches.
Back to work
Rod Smith doesn’t mind the altered practice week.
“It speeds up your routine,” he said. “Little bit later (Sunday) night than it normally was. But we’re on schedule, ready to go.”
Northwestern has to deal with the holiday, too. And take buses from Evanston to Champaign on Friday.
Center Doug Kramer appreciates the chance to enjoy the holiday.
“(Lovie Smith) let’s us go home and see our families,” Kramer said. “There’s definitely schools that don’t do it.”
Defensive tackle Kenyon Jackson is one of the faraway guys. The Little Rock, Ark., native will see his family this weekend for Senior Day.
For Thursday, Jackson is considering his options. He might cook for himself. Or combine dishes with defensive lineman Jamal Woods. He is also thinking about going to dinner with defensive line coach Austin Clark.
He has gotten used to the Thanksgiving week routine.
“It’s my fourth time doing it,” he said. “It’s just a fast turnaround. People’s bodies are still sore. But having Thursday gives us a day to get our body right. Recovery comes at the back end of the week. We’ll be ready to fly around on Saturday.”
Linebacker Dele Harding admits he was feeling the impact of the quick turnaround from this past Saturday’s 19-10 loss at Iowa during Monday’s practice.
“I didn’t know I was sore until I started running,” the Big Ten’s leading tackler said. “We’re just looking at this week as being the best that we can be.”
Food and football
What was the best Thanksgiving in Illini history? That’s easy: Nov. 24, 2001.
Ron Turner’s fifth Illinois team clinched a share of the Big Ten title with a, “Wow, that was close” 34-28 win against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium.
The Wildcats had a chance to take the lead in the final minutes, but couldn’t make a play, setting off what turned into a historic few days.
Afterward, Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany presented the Big Ten trophy to Turner and athletic director Ron Guenther in front of 45,755 fans who delayed their meal to watch football.
Two days later, Ohio State made Illinois the solo champion with an upset win against Michigan, helping the Illini eventually reach the Sugar Bowl against LSU.
Put me in charge of Big Ten scheduling and I would beg the teams to play Thanksgiving Day every year.
For Illinois, it would allow the school to take back the high school state title games on a full-time basis instead of the every other year stop in DeKalb.
And, if the Illini and Wildcats reach their goals and become consistent Big Ten title threats, it will give them crucial extra time before the championship game.
How cool would it be for Illinois-Northwestern to have a noon kickoff on FOX. A good lead-in for the NFL, too.
Hope they will at least think about it.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.
