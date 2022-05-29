URBANA — The reviews are in for the just-completed NCAA tennis championships held at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex and the Atkins Tennis Center.
The consensus: The folks at Illinois aced it. At least, the parts the athletic department could control.
Players, coaches and administrators praised the efforts of the host school.
“They’ve done a great job,” said John Bugner, the NCAA’s associate director of championships. “It’s a beautiful facility here, and we’ve had a great experience.”
In order to host, the sticklers at the NCAA have a string of criteria that must be met, including hotel availability and the number of indoor and outdoor courts on site.
The size of the community isn’t a factor. In the past, large cities and small have hosted.
How did the coaches think the tournament was run?
“Incredibly well,” Virginia men’s coach Andres Pedroso said. “Very organized. The directors always answered the phone. That’s a great quality. Any time we had questions, they had answers for us.
“They do a really good job here. The University of Illinois and the NCAA, they worked as a team here. The town comes out and watches, so it’s great.”
“Illinois has been a great host,” Florida men’s coach Bryan Shelton added. “The city of Champaign has held up well. We’ve had some great meals. That’s been a lot of fun. The tennis has been high quality.
“Hats off to them for stepping up and being the ones to want to do this again and again. (Illinois men’s coach) Brad Dancer and his staff and the administration here, they love tennis. That’s obvious. They’ve promoted it and done a great job of creating opportunities for not only their teams and their players, but for everyone.”
Of course, it wasn’t perfect.
Nothing ever is.
The weather — which was oh so sunny for Saturday’s men’s and women’s singles and doubles title matches — messed with the schedule earlier in the tournament. What is supposed to be an outdoor event was at times forced inside conveniently-located Atkins.
Frankly, if playing in the open air is the goal, rain and wind can be an issue wherever the event is held.
Next year’s tournament is scheduled for Orlando, Fla. It was 91 there Saturday with rain in the forecast for the next week. Turns out it storms in the U.S. in late May. Who knew? Well, actually everyone.
Looking ahead
The next four sites for the NCAA tennis tournament have already been decided. First up is Orlando, with the 2023 matches held at the USTA National Campus. The 2019 and 2021 tournaments were also there.
Shelton favors the Orlando site. Important to point out, the USTA facility is 111 miles from the Florida campus in Gainesville.
“Orlando or somewhere down there would probably be my first choice,” Shelton said. “Close to home, I think we’d have a little more fan support.”
In 2024, the championships will be played in Stillwater, Okla., on the Oklahoma State campus followed by Waco, Texas, (Baylor) in 2025 and Athens, Ga. (University of Georgia) in 2026.
The next opening is in 2027. The bid process will start in a year or two, Bugner said.
Should Illinois try again? My first thought is a big “no.”
Illinois is trying to move the entire athletic program up the Big Ten success ladder. Hosting an NCAA event, no matter how cool, takes resources that could be better spent somewhere else.
Unfortunately for the school, its men’s or women’s teams didn’t qualify in either 2013 or this year. Had one or both of the Illini squads made it, the place would have been crawling with fans. Without the draw of the local school, there were plenty of seats available.
Unless the NCAA says “the host school gets a spot,” it is risky to bid on an event when local interest could be limited. There are good tennis fans in town, but not enough of them to justify the hours and dollars needed to host.
Yes, hosting provides positive PR. Fans and athletes from across the country saw the kindness and competence of Champaign-Urbana and the university communities. They are going back home and will talk about their happy experience at the tournament.
I was in the stands for part of the tournament and heard comments from visitors. It was all good.
The people working at the venue were friendly and helpful.
There is no question Illinois can handle the tournament again in the future if willing.
Being a two-time host gives Illinois a level of expertise that rises above others.
And it’s a nice change to have the event in the Midwest as opposed to the South or Southwest. It puts the programs from the Midwest on more of an equal footing when it comes to fan support. Men’s finalist Kentucky brought plenty of fans.
Thinking outside the box
To me, there is no better tennis expert in C-U than Dancer. The longtime coach who calls Atkins/Khan home has led his team to long-term success.
So, it was logical to ask Dancer his thoughts on the NCAA tournament.
He suggests the NCAA consider moving the event to a dome. That would eliminate any concern about weather. And there are plenty of them available, like the one in St. Louis (The Dome at the America’s Center), which lost its NFL tenant when the Rams moved back to Los Angeles.
“The dome is the dream I thought about this week,” Dancer said. “All of our issues that we talk about could be solved. All the kids that want to play an outside championships wouldn’t care at all if there’s 25,000 people watching.”
It’s genius.
Dancer was pleased with how his school handled this year’s event.
“Our facility looks fantastic,” he said. “This is a perfect representation. It’s great for our community.”
But ...
“I’m ready to see this championship change,” Dancer said. “I don’t know what we need to do from a scoring format to make it more fan-friendly. So people can look at the scoreboard and have an instant identification of what it is. Trying to track and follow six courts at once is not that easy for a casual fan.”
Should Illinois bid to host a traditional tournament again? He defers to his boss.
“That’s a question for (athletic director) Josh Whitman,” Dancer said.