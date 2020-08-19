Trevor Lawrence Clemson football

Will Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence be throwing passes this fall? That’s the big question with the ACC still moving forward with its plans to play football in September amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawrence’s Tigers are set to open the season Sept. 12 at Wake Forest.

On Monday, The Associated Press will release its preseason college football Top 25 for 2020. Mine is listed below.

At first glance, you will think I am off my rocker. Or at best, have not been reading the paper and paying attention.

Ohio State at No. 3? Penn State at No. 6? Minnesota at No. 10?

You might be saying, “Don’t you know, Bob, the Big Ten isn’t playing football this fall?”

Of course, I understand. The Big Ten cut the power off for 2020, with the plan to play in the spring. I want to see the details, but I’m optimistic it will happen.

Back to my poll. The AP has asked the 62 voters to pick the teams for the initial ballot as if all are playing.

It’s the right call. It will provide a great snapshot of what might have been. Whoever is No. 1 — and I suspect it might be Ohio State — will have some bragging rights.

Sure, it will be painful. But also instructive and motivational. Every team outside the Top 25 — that includes you, Illinois — aspires to get there. Unfortunately, handfuls of the teams won’t get a chance this season.

In future weeks, the 62 writers and broadcasters who participate in the AP poll have been told to follow the action. If the ACC, American, Big 12, Conference USA, Sun Belt and SEC play as they say they will, then those teams will be recognized.

Ten of the teams in my preseason Top 25 are not participating in the fall. Fortunately, I ranked all of 130 teams in the preseason, making it very easy to find schools to fill the gaps.

As long as games are played, the AP will continue to ask us to vote. And we will happily participate. I’ve always considered it an honor to be part of the panel. It is a duty I take seriously, staying up late into Sunday mornings to make sure I properly review all the candidates.

I have gone out on a limb in the past with some of my preseasons No. 1s, facing the most heat when I went with Michigan and Wisconsin at the top in different seasons last decade. I was wrong.

This time, I took the safe choice: Clemson. The Tigers have a bunch of stars back, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. I don’t blame him for wanting to play this season. He will be off to the NFL in 2021, the almost-certain No. 1 pick in the draft. Of course, he wants one more year with his buddies.

I’ve got defending national champion LSU No. 2, even without Joe Burrow. Ed Orgeron has built a deep and talented team in Baton Rouge. The biggest problem for the Tigers is the competition in the SEC. Six teams from the league are in my Top 15. There is no such thing as an easy game.

I’ve got Ohio State at No. 3. Quarterback Justin Fields made it clear he wants to play and his petition asking the Big Ten to reconsider its position has more than 270,000 signatures.

The Big Ten is not going to change its mind. The question is will Fields participate if spring football becomes reality? He will be eligible for the next NFL draft. Playing a final college season will be risky.

Whatever happens football-wise in the coming weeks and months will be interesting. The surge of cases on the North Carolina campus, forcing the school to go to distance learning, creates another level of intrigue.

What is left of college football will face difficult decisions in the coming weeks. Can schools survive a COVID-19 case or two, or will that lead to a shutdown? How will travel work? Is it worth it?

All we can do right now is wait, watch and learn. And, oh yeah, fill out our ballots and have a bunch of backups ready just in case.

Bob Asmussen’s preseason AP Top 25

1. Clemson

2. LSU

3. Ohio State

4. Oregon

5. Alabama

6. Penn State

7. Georgia

8. Notre Dame

9. Oklahoma

10. Minnesota

11. Florida

12. Oklahoma State

13. Texas A&M

14. Michigan

15. Auburn

16. Texas

17. USC

18. Wisconsin

19. North Carolina

20. UCF

21. Utah

22. Iowa State

23. Cincinnati

24. Iowa

25. Arizona State

Bob Asmussen’s projected next AP Top 25 poll

1. Clemson

2. LSU

3. Alabama

4. Georgia

5. Notre Dame

6. Oklahoma

7. Florida

8. Oklahoma State

9. Texas A&M

10. Auburn

11. Texas

12. North Carolina

13. UCF

14. Iowa State

15. Cincinnati

16. Louisville

17. Miami

18. Kentucky

19. Baylor

20. Memphis

21. Louisiana

22. Tennessee

23. Florida State

24. Appalachian State

25. Virginia Tech

