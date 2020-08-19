On Monday, The Associated Press will release its preseason college football Top 25 for 2020. Mine is listed below.
At first glance, you will think I am off my rocker. Or at best, have not been reading the paper and paying attention.
Ohio State at No. 3? Penn State at No. 6? Minnesota at No. 10?
You might be saying, “Don’t you know, Bob, the Big Ten isn’t playing football this fall?”
Of course, I understand. The Big Ten cut the power off for 2020, with the plan to play in the spring. I want to see the details, but I’m optimistic it will happen.
Back to my poll. The AP has asked the 62 voters to pick the teams for the initial ballot as if all are playing.
It’s the right call. It will provide a great snapshot of what might have been. Whoever is No. 1 — and I suspect it might be Ohio State — will have some bragging rights.
Sure, it will be painful. But also instructive and motivational. Every team outside the Top 25 — that includes you, Illinois — aspires to get there. Unfortunately, handfuls of the teams won’t get a chance this season.
In future weeks, the 62 writers and broadcasters who participate in the AP poll have been told to follow the action. If the ACC, American, Big 12, Conference USA, Sun Belt and SEC play as they say they will, then those teams will be recognized.
Ten of the teams in my preseason Top 25 are not participating in the fall. Fortunately, I ranked all of 130 teams in the preseason, making it very easy to find schools to fill the gaps.
As long as games are played, the AP will continue to ask us to vote. And we will happily participate. I’ve always considered it an honor to be part of the panel. It is a duty I take seriously, staying up late into Sunday mornings to make sure I properly review all the candidates.
I have gone out on a limb in the past with some of my preseasons No. 1s, facing the most heat when I went with Michigan and Wisconsin at the top in different seasons last decade. I was wrong.
This time, I took the safe choice: Clemson. The Tigers have a bunch of stars back, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. I don’t blame him for wanting to play this season. He will be off to the NFL in 2021, the almost-certain No. 1 pick in the draft. Of course, he wants one more year with his buddies.
I’ve got defending national champion LSU No. 2, even without Joe Burrow. Ed Orgeron has built a deep and talented team in Baton Rouge. The biggest problem for the Tigers is the competition in the SEC. Six teams from the league are in my Top 15. There is no such thing as an easy game.
I’ve got Ohio State at No. 3. Quarterback Justin Fields made it clear he wants to play and his petition asking the Big Ten to reconsider its position has more than 270,000 signatures.
The Big Ten is not going to change its mind. The question is will Fields participate if spring football becomes reality? He will be eligible for the next NFL draft. Playing a final college season will be risky.
Whatever happens football-wise in the coming weeks and months will be interesting. The surge of cases on the North Carolina campus, forcing the school to go to distance learning, creates another level of intrigue.
What is left of college football will face difficult decisions in the coming weeks. Can schools survive a COVID-19 case or two, or will that lead to a shutdown? How will travel work? Is it worth it?
All we can do right now is wait, watch and learn. And, oh yeah, fill out our ballots and have a bunch of backups ready just in case.
Bob Asmussen’s preseason AP Top 25
1. Clemson
2. LSU
3. Ohio State
4. Oregon
5. Alabama
6. Penn State
7. Georgia
8. Notre Dame
9. Oklahoma
10. Minnesota
11. Florida
12. Oklahoma State
13. Texas A&M
14. Michigan
15. Auburn
16. Texas
17. USC
18. Wisconsin
19. North Carolina
20. UCF
21. Utah
22. Iowa State
23. Cincinnati
24. Iowa
25. Arizona State
Bob Asmussen’s projected next AP Top 25 poll
1. Clemson
2. LSU
3. Alabama
4. Georgia
5. Notre Dame
6. Oklahoma
7. Florida
8. Oklahoma State
9. Texas A&M
10. Auburn
11. Texas
12. North Carolina
13. UCF
14. Iowa State
15. Cincinnati
16. Louisville
17. Miami
18. Kentucky
19. Baylor
20. Memphis
21. Louisiana
22. Tennessee
23. Florida State
24. Appalachian State
25. Virginia Tech