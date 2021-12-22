You never know when another “Braggin’ Rights” classic is coming.
Could be Wednesday night.
In a series that dates back to its St. Louis ties since 1980, there have been oodles of them. Here is one person’s opinion of the best. Will the 2021 version make the cut in future years? We’ll see.
As always, feel free to disagree.
1. Illinois 87, Missouri 84, Dec. 19, 1988.
To their credit, the Tigers jumped out to an 18-point lead in the first half. To Norm Stewart’s dismay, they gave it all back.
Actually, Kenny Battle took it back. The Illini leader had 28 points. He gave his team the lead for good with a pair of free throws during the final minute.
One of nine times the teams were both ranked when they played. Illini were No. 6 and Tigers were 10th.
2. Illinois 62, Missouri 59, Dec. 20, 2014.
I’m always going to favor the games with a local connection. And this one had a doozy. Champaign’s Rayvonte Rice hit a step-back three-pointer at the buzzer to set off a wild celebration. Great to see the Centennial product come through in a big way.
Certainly, one of the best moments of the John Groce era.
3. Illinois 86, Missouri 81, OT, Dec. 21, 2000.
When Bill Self first took the Illinois job, those who had been to Braggin’ Rights tried their best to explain it to him. He seemed to learn quick.
Frank Williams tied the game with a late basket, then scored six points during the extra session.
Self never lost to Missouri while at Illinois, taking the final two by double digits.
4. Missouri 108, Illinois 107, three OT, Dec. 22, 1993.
The last game of the series at St. Louis Arena is certainly the most heartbreaking for Illinois.
One of the program’s all-time greats, Kiwane Garris, had a chance to win it at the end of the second overtime. With no time left, he missed two free throws, sending the game into a third bonus session.
In the grand scheme of things, the loss didn’t hurt Illinois too much that season. The Illini, after all, still made the NCAA tournament field.
5. Illinois 96, Missouri 85, OT, Dec. 20, 1995.
Two years after disappointment, Garris made sure Lou Henson won what would be his final Braggin’ Rights game. Garris hit 15 of 16 free throws and scored 23 points. He also chipped in eight rebounds and eight assists.
6. Illinois 65, Missouri 64, Dec. 21, 2013.
Continuing the free throw theme, Illini guard Tracy Abrams nailed two at the line with under five seconds left to upset the 23rd-ranked Tigers. Abrams scored 22 points to help end Missouri’s four-game win streak in the series.
7. Illinois 70, Missouri 64, Dec. 22, 2004.
You might assume the most lopsided game in the series belonged to Bruce Weber’s title-game bound squad. Nope.
The Tigers rallied after trailing by 15 against the No. 1-ranked team to keep it close. Luther Head and Deron Williams led the Illini with 20 and 19 points, respectively.
8. Illinois 71, Missouri 70, Dec. 23, 2003.
Bruce Weber’s first time in charge of the Illini for Braggin’ Rights went down to the wire. Early on, it looked like an Illinois blowout, with Dee Brown and pals taking a 21-point lead during the first half.
The Tigers rallied, tying the score in the final minutes. James Augustine gave his team the lead with a layup and Brown sealed it with two free throws.
9. Illinois 84, Missouri 81, Dec. 19, 1990.
Andy Kaufmann is noted more for his heroics against Iowa. But he had a monster game against the Tigers, hitting seven three-pointers on his way to 33 points. Kaufmann got plenty of help from Deon Thomas, who scored 23.
10. Illinois 101, Missouri 93, Dec. 20, 1989.
The teams both entered ranked in the Top 5. Marcus Liberty led the Illini with 26 points and Kendall Gill scored 25.
It marked the seventh series win in a row for Henson’s team before the streak reached eight the following season.