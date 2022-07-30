Asmussen | The case for Sitkowski
CHAMPAIGN — On the list of gritty efforts by an Illinois quarterback during the past three decades, Art Sitkowski’s performance at Penn State during the 2021 season ranks among the best.
Little did the rest of us know, but the former Rutgers quarterback was playing in the Oct. 23 game at Beaver Stadium with a bad throwing shoulder, one that limited his effectiveness and eventually required surgery.
In a defensive slugfest against the seventh-ranked Nittany Lions, Sitkowski kept his team in the game after finding himself as the Illini starter for the third time that season — and first time in more than a month.
Trailing 10-0 in the first half, he rallied the Illini to within a field goal just before halftime.
In the fourth quarter, when James McCourt nailed a 37-yard field goal at the end of a 16-play drive, the score was tied at 10.
Then came overtime, and overtime and overtime. Nine of them total, the most in FBS history, before Illinois came through to pull off a 20-18 upset win.
Sitkowski didn’t make it to the end. In the fourth extra session, he suffered a broken left arm that forced him off the field and out for the final four games of the season.
After Illinois won the game, Sitkowski asked the team’s trainer if could play the next week. He was told “no.”
That’s the guy you want starting the opener. Unselfish. Team first. Willing to do whatever he can to help.
Coaches used to follow a rule that said a player couldn’t lose his starting position because of an injury. Of course, players also used to have to sit out after moving from school to school. College football is upside down.
Back to the case for Sitkowski, though.
By my count the 6-foot-5, 225-pound native of New Jersey is the last player on the current roster to have started at quarterback for Illinois. That should give him a leg up when Wyoming comes to town on Aug. 27 for the season opener at Memorial Stadium.
Remember, this isn’t the same Sitkowski fans watched in 2021. He is new and improved, with a fully functional throwing arm. He can pitch a fastball for the first time as the leader of the team wearing orange and blue.
Yes, the offense has changed with Barry Lunney Jr. in charge now to help revive a listless passing game last season, but Sitkowski is a quick study. Lunney’s system suits him.
Sitkowski was efficient while playing in five games last season, throwing for 704 yards with six touchdowns and only two interceptions. Far better numbers than what many college football fans remember of Sitkowski when he debuted at Rutgers as a true freshman in 2018.
His 50 percent completion rate figures to skyrocket now that Sitkowski is all healed up.
No matter what Sitkowski’s role is in the opener, he will be ready. He has shown his ability on a big-time stage, helping to pull the upset in Happy Valley.
Yes, the Illini running back tandem of Chase Brown and Josh McCray received most of the offensive praise that day in Happy Valley, but Sitkowski’s 8-of-19 passing for only 38 yards was an outlier last season. In his other two starts, he threw for more than 200 yards.
Another reason to consider going with Sitkowski: The 22-year-old has two years of eligibility remaining. The chance to build with Lunney’s offense into a second season could prove critical to Bret Bielema’s program.
Illinois hasn’t had a consistent presence behind center ever since Nathan Scheelhaase last played for the Illini in 2013. Sitkowski can be that guy, the one who pushes the team toward constant winning by providing the Illini a stable option at the position.
If Sitkowski isn’t the starter against the Cowboys, he will be staying prepared on the sidelines, ready to roll is his name is called. And he will be offering support to Tommy DeVito.
The two have so much in common. Both are from New Jersey. Both are in the Midwest after opening their careers in the East. And both are looking to take advantage of their second chances.
Bob Asmussen has covered college football at The News-Gazette since 1989. He can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.
