It’s official.
The Illinois men’s golf team is a Big Ten dynasty. No other program had ever won seven conference titles in a row ... until Sunday.
Playing the role of John Wooden is Mike Small. The pride of Danville has coached the team to 12 Big Ten championships, second in conference history behind Ohio State’s Jim Brown, who won 17. Just a hunch Brown’s record is in danger of falling at some point later in the decade.
Sunday’s win wasn’t easy for Small’s Illini.
The 56-year-old coach couldn’t relax until the final shot at The Pete Dye Course in French Lick, Ind.
“We’re a good team. We’re a Top 20 team in the country, which 280 schools would love to take,” Small told me Monday morning.
“But we’re not playing as dominantly as we have in the past years. And the Big Ten is obviously getting better.
“Golf tournaments are designed to be close. It always comes down to the wire.”
How was Small feeling on Sunday?
“I was a lot more nervous than if I was playing,” Small said. “Playing, you’re just trying to get the job done. Coaching, I’m not as nervous as a parent would be or a fan because I’m involved. But, I’m not involved as much. You want to help them, but you don’t want to help them too much. You don’t want to be too dominant because I can’t see everybody for every shot, so I just jump in and out. You can’t start barking orders and then leave and bark orders somewhere else. That’s not how I go about it. I manage body language. I manage emotions. I manage minds and focus and I just try to get everybody on a certain level where they play their best.”
It’s obviously working. If Small isn’t the best coach in school history — in any sport — he is moving up the list.
The one-shot win over Michigan State was the second consecutive year the Illini won by that margin. In the 2021 Big Ten tournament, Illinois beat Iowa by a single shot in Carmel, Ind.
The windy weather Sunday didn’t help any of the teams. Gusts of more than 30 mph made the difficult course even harder.
“Guys were just trying to stay alive with pars and bogeys,” Small said. “Birdies were really nonexistent.”
Illinois will try to make it eight in a row next year with the tournament scheduled far from home. The 2023 Big Ten championship will be played at Galloway National Golf Club, which is just outside Atlantic City, N.J. It is the first time the course will host the league tournament. Small’s team played an NCAA regional at the course in the past.
One blipIn the early years of the streak, Illinois won comfortably. It was 32 strokes in 2015, 13 in 2016, 16 in 2017 and 15 in 2018.Purdue ended the double-digit victories for the Illini in 2019, finishing five strokes behind.
Of course, the 2020 tournament didn’t happen because of the pandemic. Illinois had a veteran team and would have been favored.
The last time Illinois didn’t win the Big Ten was four football coaches ago. Small’s 2014 team finished four strokes behind champion Minnesota at tada .. French Lick, Ind.
That loss ended Illinois’ five-year championship streak, which started in 2009 in East Lansing, Mich.
In the 12 wins by the Illini since the first one in the Small coaching era, seven different schools have finished second: Iowa (four times), Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota (twice), Northwestern (twice), Ohio State and Purdue. Illinois is the constant.
“I think that shows a lot about our guys,” Small said. “In golf, it is hard to be consistent. It is hard to repeat. It is such a fleeting and inconsistent sport.”
Small realizes the significance of this run. He got advice a few years back from prominent coaches and players:
“‘You’ve got to step back and enjoy this,’” Small said. “I grind it. I’m always on to the next shot, the next tournament, the next season. I’ve started to try to (enjoy success) more lately. I feel like it’s softened me a little bit, which we probably don’t need to have happen. I want to keep this going for the kids.”
Bigger goalOn Wednesday, Illinois finds out its NCAA Regional destination. Six courses across the country will be used May 16-18: Traditions Club (Bryan, Texas; host: Texas A&M), OSU Golf Club — Scarlet Course (Columbus, Ohio; host: Ohio State), Yale Golf Course (New Haven, Conn.; host: Yale), PGA National Resort — Champions Course (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; host: Florida Atlantic), The Reserve at Spanos Park (Stockton, Calif.; host: Pacific), and Jimmie Austin Golf Club (Norman, Okla.; host: Oklahoma).
Small doesn’t care where the Illini are sent.
“We’re going to go try and win the thing wherever it is,” Small said.
More than just golf is going on for the Illini roster between now and then. They’ve got final exams starting Friday.
“Finals come first,” Small said.
The top five teams from each regional advance to the NCAA Championships that will take place May 27 through June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Illinois has fared well at the NCAA meet the past decade, finishing in the top five seven times. Rare air for a Northern school.
“We showed the Big Ten it can be done and I think it has elevated the Big Ten,” Small said.
The conference is projected to get six of the 81 spots in the field.
“Departments are seeing the value of golf and it’s a big deal,” Small said.
There can be a downside to success. Toward the later years of the first Big Ten streak, Small noticed his players feeling the pressure.
“I felt stress and tension there,” Small said.
When Minnesota ended the Big Ten streak in 2014, the team bounced back and tied for fifth in the NCAA Championships.
“Maybe we handle it better,” Small said.
The coach wants his players to embrace the streak. They don’t brag, but will talk about it. It is part of Illinois golf.
“I want each team to have their own personality and identity,” Small said. “That’s been a positive point, too.”
During the streak, the Illini lineup has included a mix of older and younger players.
“We’ve never had a team with four or five seniors and then reload,” Small said.
Senior Adrien Dumont de Chassart led the Illini during the weekend, just missing out as medalist.
He finished second with a three-round total of even-par 216. Piercen Hunt (5-over 221) tied for ninth, Tommy Kuhl (10-over 226) tied for 27th, Jackson Buchanan (11-over 227) tied for 33rd and Jerry Ji (12-over 228) tied for 36th.
“Adrien was disappointed, but at the same point in time,” Small said, “the excitement of winning the team overrode that very quickly.”