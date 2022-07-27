INDIANAPOLIS — It was fast. It was furious. Just like you’d expect given the venue is in the same city as “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”
Seven coaches went to the microphone during the opening round of Big Ten media days. Seven more will follow Wednesday, including Illinois boss Bret Bielema.
Once again, the annual event is being held at the spacious Lucas Oil Stadium.
Each guy got 15 minutes to brag on his team. Or about the time it takes drivers to blast around nearby Indianapolis Motor Speedway for 20 laps.
Some rambled on. Some went straight to questions (thank you, Scott Frost and Pat Fitzgerald).
He totally gets it
I don’t imagine Frost has ever been much of a jokester. Not a life-of-the-party guy. More of a goal-driven person.
So Frost better than anyone understands the tenuous position he is in as the coach at his alma mater. Four losing seasons, including 3-9 in 2021.
Nobody at Nebraska has said Frost needs to reach a bowl game in 2022 to keep his job. But it certainly will help.
Frost led off the day and immediately opened the floor to gathered reporters. Of course, media folks aren’t really as mean as they are portrayed on TV and in movies. They are nice and respectful, so nobody grilled Frost.
When asked about Nebraska’s opener against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, Frost made no references to the potential for fun.
“Our players understand that it’s not a bowl trip,” Frost said. “We didn’t earn it. We’re going over there to play a football game, and that’s got to be the focus.”
Yes, still wacky
Jim Harbaugh looks like a college professor. But acts more like your crazy uncle.
You never know what you are going to get from the Michigan coach, which makes it fun/terrifying.
It was goofy from the first moment on Tuesday.
“Biological clock is ticking and we’re ready to start, get the training camp underway,” Harbaugh said.
That’s how he rolls.
Harbaugh has gained a reputation for not always answering questions. And it happened Tuesday during a strange-except-it’s-Harbaugh sequence.
Reporter: Schedule-wise nonconference, Group of Five are the only opponents this year, I believe next year as well, and then Oklahoma and Texas come on board. Is there going to be more of a surge to get any more Power Five conference teams in the future for schedule for home games as opposed to the Group of Five?
Harbaugh: “I don’t know.”
The reporter tried again, to his credit.
Reporter: What goes into the decision-making on that?
After not getting much of an answer, he tried one last time.
Reporter: I’m getting feedback from Michigan fans that they wish there was more of those (Power Five) teams coming to Ann Arbor as opposed to the Colorado States, the Hawaiis, and the UConns.
Then came more classic Harbaugh.
“Well, you can share that feedback at some point with Michigan AD Warde Manuel, and you guys can discuss it,” the coach said.
Awkward moment
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was cruising through his session. It is supposed to be easy for the longest-tenured leader in the Big Ten.
Then, came a tricky question, one that hits closer to home: Why did you low-ball your son?
It was reported last week that Ferentz’s Iowa assistant coaches all got big raises. Percentage-wise, Ferentz’s son Brian, Iowa’s offensive coordinator, got the smallest bump.
Kirk Ferentz was asked: Was it because of performance by the offense?
“Not necessarily,” Kirk Ferentz said. “I think (Brian)’s been compensated really well. Bottom line, two things, I feel like our staff, the numbers, there’s reasons for everything we do, and we have private conversations regarding that. I feel like the staff salaries reflect levels of experience, contributions to the program.”
Brian Ferentz is the second-highest paid assistant coach at $900,000. Only defensive coordinator Phil Parker makes more: $1.3 million.
That’s being honest
There was a brief pause during Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald’s session, with the moderator waiting for one last taker.
“That’s what happens when you win three games ... not a lot of questions,” Fitzgerald said.
Finally, Fitzgerald was talking about the Big Ten going away from divisions in the future and if there are rivalries he would like to see protected.
“The rivalries, that will be fun,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ll create some cool trophies. One will be Illinois for us, and beyond that, we’ll figure it out. Most, if not all of our rivalries in the Big Ten have been built on respect, and I’m sure that tradition will continue.”
Only Ferentz has seniority on Fitzgerald as a Big Ten coach. Of course, Fitzgerald also played and served as an assistant at Northwestern, a rare triple.
Year in and year out, Fitzgerald is the most thoughtful and interesting coach at media days. He might be the best in the country that way.
The good news for reporters is Fitzgerald isn’t likely going anywhere soon. He is only 47.
Two thumbs up
Many of the coaches got asked about the addition of Southern California and UCLA to the Big Ten starting in 2024.
Leave it to always fired-up Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck to sum it up best.
“The first thing that came to my mind was L.A., are you kidding me? That’s perfect,” Fleck said. “The Big Ten now is represented from the West Coast to the East Coast. You look at the major media markets now, that’s incredibly positive.”
The man who makes coffee nervous continued.
“I look at everything through the lens of the University of Minnesota. We have a ton of living alumni out on the West Coast, and now that Big Ten footprint is really stationed there for all of our alumni.”
He addressed the travel concerns in a Fleckian way, referring to his time in the Mid-American Conference.
“I think other sports could be affected,” he said. “Again, I look through it from the football eyes. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday nights on nine-hour bus rides. I’m not sure how many people asked me that question. I think there’s people way smarter than me that will figure all that out in terms of how we’re going to make that all work.”