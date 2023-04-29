Good thing we hustled home from Kansas City, Mo.
(Truth be told, it was probably closer to wandering aimlessly.)
I was back Friday in plenty of time to see first-round cornerback Devon Witherspoon get some Illinois secondary company in the NFL. Two of his buddies heard their name called Friday night, with Quan Martin getting picked in the second round (No. 47 overall) by the Washington Commanders and Sydney Brown going in the third round (No. 66) to the Eagles.
Important to note that Washington and Philadelphia are in the NFC East, which means two matchups each year for Martin and Brown.
With Witherspoon on Thursday, it marks the first time in Illinois program history three defensive backs have been selected in the same draft.
Martin, who blew away scouts with his performance at the NFL combine, didn’t make the trip to Union Station.
Instead, he was home in Florida, hanging out with Illini defensive coordinator Aaron Henry, director of football branding Patrick Pierson and Zach Altfillisch, associate video director.
It looks like they were having a blast.
How did Martin get here?
Well, his versatility helps.
“Football just always came natural to me,” Martin told reporters on Friday night. “Being able to play any position on the back end at any given moment in the game just shows my understanding of the game and my football IQ.”
It has been a while since Washington drafted an Illinois player.
So long ago, in fact, that Martin wasn’t born when defensive back Scott Turner went in the seventh round 28 years ago. In a fun twist, Scott’s son, Solo, was one of Martin’s teammates in 2022.
Scott Turner had a successful career in the NFL, playing nine seasons with three teams.
It has been even longer since the Eagles picked an Illini. You have to go back to 1990 when wide receiver Mike Bellamy was a second-round choice. Bellamy later served as an Illinois assistant coach.
Pats on the back
The folks who follow the draft for a living praised Washington’s selection of Martin and the Eagle tabbing Brown.
NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who also liked Seattle going with Witherspoon during Thursday’s first round, is a big fan of the Illinois secondary.
“This is the second-best nickel in the draft,” Jeremiah said. “He’s plug and play.” (That’s football draft speak for ready to get on the field now).
“Put (Martin) right in the slot. You can blitz him. He’s a great filler against the run. Outstanding eyes in coverage.”
Then came the part Bret Bielema and Henry might want to send out to recruits.
“That was a very gifted, talented secondary there at Illinois,” Jeremiah said. “We’re going to hear another member of that secondary’s name (Brown) called a little bit later on.”
He was right. With the third pick in the third round, Illini safety Brown got the good word. Cheesesteaks for everyone.
Over on ESPN, Louis Riddick had a positive take on Brown with the Eagles.
“Sydney Brown is a stud,” he said. “He can play man coverage because he can run. He plays the game smart. He knows how to use leverage. He knows how to use his help. He knows how to finish on the football.
“He will run and hit you. He’s one of those guys who will play Philadelphia Eagles defense the way you want it to be played. The Philadelphia Eagles fan base will love this guy because of the passion he plays with.”
Looking ahead
More Illinois players figure to hear their names called during Saturday’s last four rounds. At the top of the list: tailback Chase Brown, who finished second on the school’s career rushing list.
Chase was the first to hug his brother Sydney after he was selected. Here’s hoping the Eagles decide to reunite the twins.
Other Illini with draft dreams include offensive linemen Alex Palczewski and Alex Pihlstrom, linebacker Isaac Darkangelo and defensive back Kendall Smith.
Kansas City is going to be remembered by Illinois football folks for more than just the great barbecue
Don’t forget, the team will return in September. Well, close by at least. Illinois plays its second game of Bielema’s third season in charge at Kansas on Sept. 9.
Bill Self’s employer is 41.6 miles from Union Station.
Can’t wait.