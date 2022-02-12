CHAMPAIGN — He went to one bowl game in five seasons and finished his Illinois tenure 22 games under .500.
By any objective measure, Lovie Smith failed as a college head coach. In hindsight, the outcome wasn’t a surprise.
When Josh Whitman hired him in March 2016 and University of Illinois students swarmed him during his first appearance at the Illini Union, it had been 21 seasons since the former NFL head coach had worked in college.
Though Smith often says some version of “football is football,” there had been significant changes in the game on and off the field. Smith couldn’t make the adjustments.
He relied too heavily on his pro background while filling his initial staff. Smith’s time away from the college game led to some of the hiring misfires. His initial coordinator choices of Garrick McGee to run the offense and Hardy Nickerson to spearhead the defense didn’t make it past three seasons.
Smith didn’t even replace Nickerson once the former NFL linebacker resigned late in the 2018 season, choosing to take over the defensive coordinator role himself. Without much success.
Some gave Smith an early pass because of the assumption he walked into a difficult situation at Illinois.
The reality is the two seasons before Smith arrived, Tim Beckman and Bill Cubit were 6-7 and 5-7, respectively. Not great, but far from a disaster on the field. Off the field was another matter.
The 2020 season was supposed to be the breakthrough for Smith and the Illini. They had a friendly nonconference schedule and were coming off the first bowl appearance in five years.
It didn’t go well. Playing only Big Ten games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illini started 2-5 before Smith got fired. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith ran the team for the finale at Penn State.
Easy to point a finger at the pandemic for the team’s troubles, and it certainly didn’t help. But the program was on the decline before the pandemic. Making a change was a must.
Back in the saddleWith plenty of money in the bank, Smith could easily taken a break from coaching in 2021.
Hang out at home.
Spend quality time with the grandkids.
See the world.
The now 63-year-old went another direction, joining David Culley’s staff with the Houston Texans as associate head coach/defensive coordinator. Little did Culley know, but he was hiring his replacement.
On Monday, Smith was promoted to the top job. It’s his third head coaching position in the NFL, following a successful run with the Chicago Bears from 2004 to 2012 and a not-so-successful two-season stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
At his introductory press conference in his new role with the Texans on Tuesday, Smith said he will serve as defensive coordinator. His son Miles, who worked for him at Illinois, is part of the defensive staff.
Pep Hamilton is the Texans’ offensive coordinator. The big question for Smith and his staff as they try to move beyond a 4-13 record in 2021 is what to do at quarterback. Deshaun Watson’s status remains unclear because of serious legal issues. Smith talked up quarterback Davis Mills, a rookie from Stanford who threw 16 touchdown passes his first year.
It’s difficult to project what will happen with Smith in Houston. He is young for his age and in excellent physical condition. Smith might be able to work another decade. But the team is a mess, coming off consecutive four-win seasons.
It is home territory for Smith, a native Texan. His success with the Bears is a plus going forward, while his struggles in Tampa Bay is a red flag. Are the Texans getting Bears Smith or Bucs Smith? We’ll soon see.
The good news for Smith is he doesn’t have to recruit. At least not high school seniors. His inability to sign the top players in Illinois helped lead to his downfall.
Still, there is a level of salesmanship needed in the NFL when it comes to landing free agents. Smith’s reputation for treating players like adults certainly helps. He will need to convince the top targets that the team has a chance to win early.
Rooting interestThe last time I talked to Smith was during his final week at Illinois in December 2020. I tried to call him after he was fired, but never heard back.
In my three-plus decades at The News-Gazette, I have worked with eight head football coaches. Though Smith was always pleasant and kind, our interactions weren’t as personal as the rest. He stayed at arm’s length — or more — with reporters. And that’s totally fine.
But that doesn’t work for the fans. They want to make a connection with the head coach, which didn’t happen much during the Smith regime.
He fulfilled his obligations with the fans and the media, but didn’t go beyond the requirements.
Smith never seemed to buy into the college football experience. It was more a job, less an adventure.
To his credit, Smith encouraged his players to get involved in the community. And he backed that involvement. He was never shy about sharing his opinions on issues of the day, even if his comments weren’t all in line with those of his constituents (the fans).
Smith followed the rules and never had a hint of scandal. Say what you want about his coaching style and record, but Smith is a good, fair person.
Now, he is in charge of another team in the NFL. My thought: Illinois fans should want him to succeed.
His intentions when he came to C-U were to help build the Illinois program. It didn’t work.
But he brought quality people to the school and community. And that should be celebrated.