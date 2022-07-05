Asmussen | The other side of the Big Ten expansion equation
My mind is jammed with information, much of it useless.
I can tell you the name of an obscure actor in a low-budget film. Or the winner of a long ago, meaningless non-New Year’s Day bowl game.
A great “Jeopardy!” brain if I can guarantee the categories will be “Bad Movies” and “Football.”
But my weird memory occasionally produces a timely nugget. Since last week’s announcement that Southern California and UCLA would be joining the Big Ten starting in 2024, most of the attention has been devoted to UCLA men’s basketball and USC football.
And rightfully so. They’ve got 22 national titles between them.
I’m going in a different direction, however, by talking instead about the USC men’s basketball program and the UCLA football team.
In the early 1970s, long before cable and satellite dishes were available, you would watch every sporting event you could. Even late at night.
I recall catching a USC basketball game and feeling very sorry for the Trojans. Why? Because they had no chance. At least not against superpower UCLA.
I don’t remember the exact score, but I am sure USC lost. Because it always lost.
While dominating college basketball from 1964 to 1975, winning 10 of 12 NCAA titles, UCLA had no trouble with the crosstown rivals. If you can call them that.
Between 1962 and 1979, UCLA won 21 in a row versus USC, dropped two straight, then ran off another 19 consecutive wins. That’s 40-2 across nearly two decades. No wonder everyone was rooting for North Carolina State in 1974.
Genius John Wooden faced off against two USC head coaches during the title stretch. First, Forrest Twogood, who was not. “Twogie” was replaced in 1967 by Bob Boyd, a former Trojans standout who arrived from Seattle.
Boyd did manage to beat UCLA in back-to-back games, winning 46-44 in 1969 and 87-86 in 1970. Both games were at Pauley Pavilion and were the first-ever losses there for the Bruins.
Bad timing
Boyd did a solid job at USC, going 216-131 in 13 seasons. Had the current NCAA tournament format been in place then with 68 teams earning bids, he would have lasted much longer.
But when Boyd was first in charge of the Trojans, the NCAA tournament included just 16 teams, one from each conference. UCLA blocked USC’s path. The Trojans had no NCAA appearances from 1962-78.
USC has made the field 19 times overall with Final Four runs in 1940 and 1954. The 1939-40 team lost by a point, 43-42, in the semifinal to Kansas. In 1954, Bradley ended the Trojans’ title hopes with a 74-72 semifinal victory.
The list of USC basketball greats is a short one.
Bill Sharman, Paul Westphal, Gus Johnson, Harold Miner and DeMar DeRozan should cover it.
To be fair, the program has enjoyed recent success with Andy Enfield as coach. The Trojans have qualified for the past two NCAA tournaments.
Bearing down
Newton’s third law tells us for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.
So, while the UCLA men’s basketball program has more championships than any other school, the football program is the Westwood answer to USC men’s basketball. Potential? Yes. But unfilled.
Technically, UCLA football has a co-national championship on its resume. The 1954 team went 9-0, had the best record in the Pacific Coast Conference and shared the title with Ohio State. But it didn’t play in the 1955 Rose Bowl because of the league’s no-repeat rule. USC went instead and lost 20-7 to the Buckeyes.
While Ohio State was tabbed No. 1 by The Associated Press, UPI went with the Bruins.
Agree to disagree.
In the 1947 Rose Bowl, UCLA matched up against Illinois in the first contractually obligated meeting between the Big Ten and Pacific Coast Conference. It did not go well for the Bruins, who got outscored 20-0 in the fourth quarter of a 45-14 loss.
UCLA’s coach that day was a guy I had never heard of, Bert LaBrucherie, who had a four-year run with the Bruins.
With one notable exception, UCLA has struggled finding the right guy to coach. Dick Vermeil looked like a keeper in the mid-1970s, but he left for the Philadelphia Eagles.
His replacement worked out well. Terry Donahue went 151-74-8 in 20 seasons and is, by far, the winningest coach in school history. The Bruins finished as high as No. 5 in the final AP poll, but could never win another national title.
UCLA is on its fifth coach since Donahue ended his College Football Hall of Fame career after the 1995 season. Two of the five have losing records at UCLA, including current boss Chip Kelly (18-25). Kelly led the Bruins to eight wins last season, adding to optimism that the corner has been turned.
Getting top players to join the program has never been a problem for UCLA, which boasts Pro Football Hall of Famers Troy Aikman, Kenny Easley and Jonathan Ogden among its alums.
UCLA also has no excuse when it comes to its home facility. The team plays at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. Great deal on Jan. 1. Not so good in September, October and November.
The fans are staying away in droves. For seven home games in 2021, the school averaged 45,818 fans. Not bad until you remember the Rose Bowl seats 91,136. Meaning more than half of the seats were empty.
Being a part of the Big Ten will help. Some fanbases will bring a large contingent of supporters to Pasadena, especially if good seats are available. And they usually are.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.