CHAMPAIGN — Here’s the best part about the new, improved Big Ten football schedule: There is one.
A week ago, it didn’t exist.
Oh sure, there were rumors... on Twitter, which is about as reliable as a stock tip from Bernie Madoff.
Guided by their faith in the health experts, the Big Ten’s 14 presidents and chancellors said, “Go ahead.”
They let the football guy, Wisconsin athletic director and coaching legend Barry Alvarez, break the news about how it is going to work.
As of midweek, we knew Big Ten teams faced a nine-game run. In nine weeks. Better keep the ice packs and BENGAY handy. The dudes are going to be sore. But it’s a good kind of sore.
On Saturday, we found out the details. Well, most of them. Still yet to be announced are all the times and television networks for each game.
Yes, television will be a part of it. Without fans in the stands, the boob tube is the only way to generate revenue.
I fully expect the Big Ten and its television partners to maximize the ratings potential. So, don’t be surprised if Ohio State-Michigan is played with Jim Harbaugh wearing “Coach Cam” while he frantically paces the sidelines.
Fox announced the start time for Ohio State’s season opener against Nebraska: Noon on Oct. 24.
Fox also has the Ohio State-Michigan game to close the season Dec. 12 and the Big Ten championship game the following week.
The league is providing unexpected inventory for its network partners. A week ago, there were holes to fill in the Saturday schedules at Fox, ESPN, etc. Not now. Instead, it will be football from late morning to late at night. Cool.
Of course, all of it is contingent on the teams staying healthy. It has not been easy for the rest of college football.
Addition by subtractionEnough with the gloom and doom. Saturday’s schedule release is a good thing.
When you dig into it a bit, you realize Illinois caught a break. Actually two of them.
Lovie Smith’s team still “gets” to host Ohio State, doing so on Nov. 28. But while most see it as a locked-in L, I view it as an opportunity. Smith and his guys have been saying for months they are improved, ready to take another step. Beat the Buckeyes and there will be no more doubters. Rutgers stays on the Illinois schedule. Trips to New Jersey have become routine for the Illini in recent years. This will be the third trip to Piscataway in Smith’s five seasons.
On the first revised Big Ten schedule, a 10-gamer released in early August, the Illini were also set to play Indiana and Penn State. Those games are gone. Thankfully.
How will 2020 go for Illlinois? Way back in the spring, I predicted it would finish 7-5 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten. I expected a 6-0 start and a 1-5 close. With a new schedule, it’s time for a revised outlook. Warning: It’s about the same.
Wisconsin 31, Illinois 24The Badgers have had year to stew since their loss in Champaign. Illinois stays close until the end.
Can they do “Jump Around” with only the parents in the stands? Camp Randall won’t shake like usual.
Illinois 27, Purdue 17Speaking of revenge, last time the Boilers played at Memorial Stadium in 2018, they won 46-7. Ouch. Illini pick up their first home win against Purdue in a decade.
Minnesota 42, Illinois 28The Gophers are my pick to win the West. Quarterback Tanner Morgan is back and Minnesota is trying to get star receiver Rashod Bateman reinstated, too.
Illinois 45, Rutgers 14Eventually, Greg Schiano can rebuild the Scarlet Knights, but this year is going to be rough.
Illinois 14, Nebraska 13On a late touchdown pass from Brandon Peters to Josh Imatorbhebhe. It helps that Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium will be empty.
Ohio State 45, Illinois 24The Buckeyes are the best in the Big Ten. They will be looking for style points to impress the College Football Playoff selection committee.
Iowa 31, Illinois 23
The Illini haven’t beaten the Hawkeyes in 12 years. Last time they played in Champaign, Iowa won 63-0.
Illinois 21, Northwestern 10The Wildcats helped wreck the end of the 2019 Illinois season with a convincing win in Champaign. Payback comes at frigid Ryan Field.
Conference callThe ninth game for each Big Ten school is based on where they finish in the standings. Here’s how I could see it all shake out.
West1. Minnesota 8-0
2. Wisconsin 7-1
T-3. Illinois 4-4
T-3. Iowa 4-4
5. Nebraska 3-5
T-6. Northwestern 2-6
T-6. Purdue 2-6
East1. Ohio State 8-0
2. Penn State 6-2
3. Indiana 5-3
4. Michigan 4-4
5. Maryland 2-6
6. Michigan State 1-7
7. Rutgers 0-8
If I’m right (almost no chance) it creates the following Dec. 19 games:
1. Minnesota vs. Ohio State
2. Wisconsin vs. Penn State
3. Illinois vs. Indiana
4. Iowa vs. Michigan
5. Nebraska vs. Maryland
6. Northwestern vs. Michigan State
7. Purdue vs. Rutgers
One last prediction: Illlinois 21, Indiana 20 at Lucas Oil Stadium the Friday before the Big Ten championship game.