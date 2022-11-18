Asmussen | There is no right answer for a grieving coach
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football is getting ready for a potential season-altering game Saturday, a matchup on ABC against No. 3 Michigan at The Big House.
But after the news from Thursday morning, none of that seems too important. Illinois coach Bret Bielema lost his mom, Marilyn, who passed away in Prophetstown.
As of Thursday afternoon, the school had no information on whether Bielema will travel with the team Friday or be at the game.
In past interviews, Bielema often pointed to his mom’s courage. She was a breast cancer survivor and had a strong influence on the second-year Illini coach. In an exclusive summer interview with The News-Gazette, Bielema credited his mom with his views on a lot of subjects. Like politics.
“My mom was on the school board. I remember being 8, 9, 10 and hearing her voice displeasure about the difference between doing what’s right and maybe other people have an opinion that’s different,” Bielema said in August. “My mom was always going to do what’s right. She was always about education.
“I can promise you I have never been in a political debate or argument in any shape or form my entire life.”
No matter what he decides in regard to the game, Bielema will be dealing with a heavy heart.
There is no right answer for a coach when it comes to working after such a personal loss. In 2005, then-Illinois men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber coached in the Big Ten tournament after the death of his mother, Dawn. The reason he coached: simply following his mom’s wishes.
Like with Weber in 2005, Bielema will receive an outpouring of support from the Champaign-Urbana community. Nobody will take issue with whatever he decides, and the fans will be in his family’s corner. That’s how it works in C-U and, I suspect, most other university towns.
There is a high level of empathy because everyone has been there. The difference for most is that, unlike a famous coach, they don’t operate in the public eye.
The school asked the family’s privacy be respected. That request is an easy one to follow.
Quick trip
Normally, the drive for Raechel Brown to see her sons, Chase and Sydney, play at Illinois is 502 miles. But this week, she has a “home game.”
Raechel Brown plans to make the much shorter 165-mile drive from London, Ontario, to Ann Arbor, Mich.
Raechel hasn’t missed a home this season, which is likely the last at Illinois for both the running back and safety.
It has been a much better season for travel than in the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic, where rules made it impossible to visit from Canada.
Monster weekend?
In The Associated Press Top 25 poll for football, Illinois moves back in this weekend with a win against Michigan.
Count on it. How do I know?
Because it will be the most impressive victory of the season by an underdog. Not better than Georgia’s romp against Oregon, but in the same neighborhood.
Brad Underwood’s men’s basketball team can outdo the football guys by sweeping No. 8 UCLA on Friday and either No. 5 Baylor or No. 16 Virginia on Sunday.
It may be asking too much, on the lines of going to The Big House and winning as a 17-point underdog. But doable.
When is the next one?That’s what area elementary school students are asking after a huge turnout of 6,000-plus students for Wednesday’s Illinois-McNeese State women’s basketball game at State Farm Center.
While it probably shouldn’t be a weekly event, the idea could expand to other Illinois sports. Certainly, the school’s wrestling, softball and baseball teams would appreciate full houses.
And Parkland College can get in on it, too.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.