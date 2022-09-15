Asmussen | They're catching on
CHAMPAIGN — Before the start of the college football season, red flags were being thrown in the direction of the Illinois receiving corps.
(Truth be told, I was probably one of the throwers).
Did the unit have enough depth and talent? Who beyond standout Isaiah Williams could be counted on to make plays?
One-fourth of the way into the season, at least a partial answer has emerged. And it is a positive one as far as the Illinois coaches are concerned.
Williams is doing the expected, leading the team with 19 catches. He is sixth in the Big Ten in receptions and tied for 39th nationally.
More importantly for the offense, Williams is not alone. Sophomore Pat Bryant has already passed his season total of six catches in 2021.
The native of Jacksonville, Fla., has seven catches for 147 yards. The latter number is tied for 88th nationally among receivers.
When he grabs the ball, Bryant is taking it a long way. His 21 yards per catch ranks third in the Big Ten behind Maryland’s Jacob Copeland (23.2) and Michigan’s Cornelius Johnson (22.5). Bryant is tied for 28th nationally in yards per catch.
Bryant owns the longest catch of the season for Illinois, a 43-yarder against Virginia.
Bryant gives credit to position coach George McDonald.
“That’s his big thing right now, making game-changing plays,” Bryant said Wednesday. “That’s our main focus, just pushing the ball down the field vertical.
“That was something we worked on all week in practice. The line did a great job. It worked the same way it did in practice.”
Williams leads the team with 157 receiving yards, followed by Bryant, Brian Hightower (10 catches for 88 yards) and Casey Washington (five catches for 53 yards).
So, how are the receivers performing?
“Honestly, we did a pretty good job, but there’s a lot we need to work on as a route receiver group,” Bryant said. “I feel like we did a couple great things, but there’s a lot of room for improvement. There are a lot more plays to be made.”
What needs the most work?
“I’d say blocking on the perimeter, getting (tailback) Chase Brown a lot more explosive runs,” Bryant said.
McDonald reminds the receivers of their important role in the run game.
“It’s constant,” Bryant said. “He just emphasized being a lot more physical than we were last week.”
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Bryant feels he has made strides in blocking.
“Last year, I was just wanted to feel the contact rather than going out there with technique,” Bryant said. “Now, (McDonald) gave me the technique to learn how to block, how to get in front of defenders, how to wall defenders off and things like that.”
Passing fancierIn 2021, the Illinois offense ranked last in the Big Ten in passing yards per game (156.2) and 122nd nationally. It was a big part of the reason the team moved on from coordinator Tony Petersen and hired Barry Lunney Jr.
So far, so good.
After three games, the team has boosted its passing numbers to 215 yards per game. That puts it 86th nationally. If the numbers hold throughout the final nine games, it will mean a jump of 36 spots. With the chance that number will improve the rest of the season.
“We’re coming together as a whole offense,” Bryant said. “Everybody just going out and doing their jobs well.”
Quarterback Tommy DeVito is off to a solid start after his transfer from Syracuse. He is tied for 10th nationally with six touchdown passes (granted Illinois has played one more game than most FBS teams). Illinois had only 13 touchdowns in 12 games last season. At the current pace, the number will be 24.
Bryant and the rest of the receivers have a strong connection with DeVito. Bryant lets the quarterback know if he thinks there is a play to be made.
“I tell him what I see out there,” Bryant said. “I just give him recommendations on what I think is open. Having that communication is great.”
Helping handsThree of the passing touchdowns are by tight ends. Tip Reiman, who has one score among his five catches, appreciates the work done by the receivers.
“They’re talented beyond belief,” Reiman said. “Some of the stuff that I see every day is crazy. I’m super excited about them, in all facets of what they do.”
The receivers are contributing on returns, too. Williams has seven punt returns for 78 yards, including a 24-yard return last Saturday against Virginia.
But their strength might be how they pave the way for the running backs and other receivers.
“I was here in 2020 and now versus then, the receives can block so well. They really work their butts off at that,” Reiman said. “It’s something a lot of receivers don’t like to do. I say our receivers take pride in a lot of gritty, hard things that other receivers don’t.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.