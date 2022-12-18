CHAMPAIGN — Some day soon — maybe even after the 2023 season — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema will gather with reporters and wish good luck to a staff member taking control of another program.
This week, it was former defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, now the head honcho at Purdue.
Bielema saw it coming ... during the 2021 season.
“A year ago, as we started to play well down the stretch, I knew the value that Ryan had in our program and others would want it,” Bielema said Saturday afternoon. “I was planning for him to be gone.”
Who’s next? Might be the guy Bielema just hired to replace Walters to run the Illinois defense, Aaron Henry.
The former Wisconsin defensive back has “future head coach” written all over him.
There is no rush. Henry just turned 34 years old and is about to become a coordinator for the first time after Bielema announced the promotion of Henry on Saturday. The news comes after another internal favorite, Kevin Kane, leaves Illinois to join Walters’ staff at Purdue as the Boilermakers’ defensive coordinator.
Bielema, who has a growing head coaching tree, wants his guys to move up in the profession.
“My first one was Dave Doeren when I was at the University of Wisconsin,” Bielema said. Doeren left Wisconsin to become the Northern Illinois coach in 2010 and is about to wrap up his 10th season in charge at North Carolina State.
Bielema has a long-term relationship with Henry.
“I’ve watched this young man grow from the practice fields when he was a junior in high school when I offered him to his first (graduate assistant) job to talking him out of becoming a pastor because I told him he would affect more lives as a coach, to where he’s come full circle,” Bielema said.
Henry called the defense at times during the 2022 season. Now, it is his show, starting with Saturday’s bowl practice. Bielema has two holes to fill on his staff: the spot vacated by Henry and the one held by Kane, who coached outside linebackers the last two seasons with the Illini.
“For him to be the sole playcaller there, I can’t blame him for that,” Bielema said of Kane. “Everybody gets rewarded in these opportunities.”
Bielema is looking for an assistant in the secondary, with that expected to happen quickly. The second spot could take longer.
“I’ve been bombarded and overwhelmed with people reaching out to me, NFL and college, coordinators, noncoordinators,” Bielema said. “I’m really going to take my time with that one. Staffing is everything for me. I knew I wanted Aaron to be the voice.”
Bielema doesn’t have any hesitancy about Henry becoming a first-time coordinator.
“Age is just a number,” Bielema said. “My first play-calling experience, we were the 88th defense in the country before I took it over and week five or six, we were No. 1 defense in the country. I never called a play in my life. Everybody’s got to start somewhere.
“The growth I saw him make this year was huge.”
They will be missedThe Illini will play the Jan. 2 ReliaQuest Bowl without at least two star players. All-American cornerback Devon Witherspoon and All-Big Ten safety Sydney Brown were at Bielema’s press conference Saturday afternoon to announce they are skipping the bowl game.
Bielema had never had a player pass on a bowl appearance. But it was a small sample size. This is Bielema’s first bowl game since 2016. The practice of opting out wasn’t much of a deal before then.
“The times in college football have changed a little bit,” Bielema said.
Bielema decided to celebrate the decisions.
“We should give them a moment to say their peace to the University of Illinois and their teammates and a lot more than just a graphic on a social media flash,” Bielema said. “As a head coach, I’ve always tried to tell our guys, ‘I’m going to do anything and everything I can to build your value to make you as great as possible so that when you leave here, you can maximize the opportunities that are in front of you.’”
Illinois would not be 8-4 without the contributions of Witherspoon, a likely first-round NFL draft pick in the spring, and Brown, who has a pro future.
“These two guys represent everything I could ever ask for,” Bielema said.
Both players were recruited by Lovie Smith, who saw their potential. They were developed by Henry, Walters and Bielema.
Tough callBrown, who got choked up during his talk, credited Bielema for his growth.
“I give it to Coach B.,” Brown said. “You look at me from coming in here as a freshman a few years ago and where I am now. These past few years have changed my life completely. It’s just a testament to Coach B. and everything that he does.”
Walking away before the bowl is not easy for the team captain.
“I love these guys,” Brown said. “I’ve poured it out here for five years. I love this place and where it’s taken me. I’ll forever be in debt.”
Witherspoon, an overlooked recruit out of Pensacola, Fla., became one of the best cornerbacks in school history.
“I just kept my head down and kept working,” Witherspoon said. “I never really care about stars. I never thought that defined a person. Not too many people make it from where I’m from, but the guys that do, we just work hard and play with an edge and a chip on our shoulder.”
Witherspoon will be permanently honored at the Smith Center with his jersey on display for his consensus All-American season this fall.
“The chance to be remembered forever here at this place, that right there holds so much weight on my heart,” Witherspoon said. “I just thank God for that.
“I haven’t had a chance to soak it all up yet.”
Wherever they end up, Witherspoon and Brown will have plenty of fans from C-U because of their effect on the program.
Other players need to make decisions about playing in the bowl, most notably running back Chase Brown, a second-team All-American and the nation’s No. 2 rusher.
“I’m still in the conversation with Chase, so that hasn’t been decided,” Bielema said. “I think we’ll have a decision imminent on that.”
Chase Brown also has an option to return for another season at Illinois in 2023 if he so chooses.
Remembering LeachBielema spent the last few minutes of his time talking with reporters on Saturday discussing his friend, the late Mike Leach. The iconic 61-year-old coach passed away earlier in the week after suffering a heart attack.
“Mike was a guy I got to know early in my career,” Bielema said. “When he was at Texas Tech, we crossed paths.”
They became close through the years.
“When I was on the Nike trips at Arkansas, talk about an oddball couple, me, Leach and David Cutcliffe,” Bielema said. “We’d always have a dinner and kind of rally up. Cut and I would constantly be mesmerized by the conversations we’d get into (with Leach).”
When Leach pursued the job at Mississippi State, he reached out to Bielema to ask about the SEC.
Bielema was looking forward to getting together with Leach in Tampa, Fla. They talked after the bowl pairing of Illinois-Mississippi State was announced two weeks ago.
“We actually connected on (Dec. 6) and talked to him about a half an hour,” Bielema said. “It was the Mike Leach conversation I’ve always had. We talked about seeing each other Thursday at the bowl game press conference.”
Leach didn’t make the trip to Tampa and took ill last weekend.
“My heart and prayers go out to that entire university, the football team,” Bielema said.
Bielema said his program will work with Mississippi State to come up an appropriate way to honor Leach.