Like the rest of us voters on The Associated Press Top 25 football panel, Nathan Baird received instructions last week for his upcoming ballot.
The preseason polls are due by Aug. 3, with release of the first ballot two weeks later.
A lot can — and will — happen between now and then.
Including a wedding.
Baird, an Indianola native and Salt Fork alum, is getting married to in less than three weeks to fellow reporter Hayleigh Colombo. Not easy to do during the coronavirus pandemic.
Baird is in second year as a Top 25 voter. He covers Ohio State for Cleveland.com.
When it comes to information about COVID-19 cases, the Buckeyes are keeping it internal. Like Illinois and others.
Some schools have decided to be more transparent. Clemson, which will be my preseason No. 1 barring a major injury, announced Friday that 37 players have tested positive for COVID-19. That’s one-third of the roster.
Does that information impact Baird’s assessment of the Tigers? Not today.
“You have to vote with only what’s right in front of you,” Baird said. “You’re voting on who would be the best team if they were able to put their best team on the field the first week of the season.”
In the past, teams lost players to training camp injuries. Happened every year. Now, illness is part of the equation, too.
“At least right now, everybody is in the same boat,” Baird said.
The impact of COVID-19 will vary from school to school. All are doing what they can to control the spread of infection. Teams from areas of the country with more cases face challenges.
Community service
Athletes at big-time universities are role models. They pose for pictures after games and sign autographs. Soon, they will be able to make money off their name, image and likeness.
What would it mean if a high-profile Ohio State football player, who tested positive, decided to tell his story?
“It would maybe take some of the fear out of this for people, assuming it wasn’t an especially bad case or there weren’t dire consequences,” Baird said. “If a player could get treated and return to their normal life, it would remove some of the uncertainty.”
That would be my pitch to schools. Take the opportunity to ease fear.
You count on the fans to fill your seats and buy your gear. How about paying it forward with words of encouragement?
To be determined
On a podcast recorded Monday, Baird discussed how many games Ohio State will play this season.
It is not an easy answer.
“Things change on a weekly basis,” Baird said. “At the beginning of June, everybody was really optimistic. Then, very predictably, these positive tests are coming in from guys who were not even back with their teammates. Now all of a sudden, there is a big wave of pessimism.”
Anything and everything is on the table. Discussions about eliminating nonconference games are out there.
That would not help Ohio State, which is scheduled to play at Oregon on Sept. 12, one of the most-anticipated matchups of the season.
For AP Top 25 voters, Ohio State-Oregon will be a critical part of their rankings. If it is played.
Patience is important. College football isn’t set to open until early September.
Baird has a rough idea of his current Top 10. So, do I. Mine appeared in The News-Gazette in early May.
We all have a month or so to shuffle the order.
The hard part is differentiating between No. 11 to 40, Baird said. That is difficult with or without COVID-19.
“You are speculating so much, especially with that first ballot,” he said.