CHAMPAIGN — During Illinois football media day, coach Bret Bielema suggested possible triple duty for specialist Caleb Griffin.
That means place kicks, punts and kickoffs.
“I’m going to give Caleb a chance to be a starter in all three phases,” Bielema said. “What we’ve told that whole group ... is the best are going to play.”
Griffin, the Pride of Danville, is game. And prepared for the opportunity.
“I’ve punted the whole time I was here,” Griffin said. “I was the backup behind Blake (Hayes) before Hugh (Robertson) got here. Then Hugh got here and kind of took over that role.”
Robertson averaged 40 yards per punt in 2022, but there were some misfires.
“He will tell you he didn’t play as well as he wanted to,” Griffin said. “(The coaches) wanted me to see what I could do because I’ve done it in the past. I’ve been working hard at that.”
Handling all three is unique. Both at Illinois and throughout college football.
“If anyone can do it, I know that I can do it,” Griffin said. “See how the rest of fall camp goes, and we’ll find out Sept. 2 (against Toledo in the season opener).”
It’s a challenge that Griffin happily accepts.
“If you know me, you know that I’m an athlete,” he said. “I like helping the team. I like doing whatever I can. This is just another way for me to showcase my different abilities.”
For Griffin, the triple play is still less than what he did at Danville High School. With the Vikings, Griffin starred in football, soccer, basketball and baseball.
“I played a soccer game Tuesday, went to football practice Wednesday, soccer game Thursday, football game Friday and soccer game Saturday,” Griffin said. “I did that for six out of the nine weeks in the fall. Doing all three (place kicks, punts and kickoffs at Illinois) makes me feel more like myself than I’ve ever felt.”
The physical motion of punting and kicking obviously aren’t the same.
“It’s a different swing. It’s a different thought process when you’re going out there,” Griffin said. “If you’re going out there to kick a field goal, it’s make or miss. It’s pretty straight forward what the result is. But when you go out there to punt, you can hit a huge ball, huge hang time, long distance, but if they get a good return, it’s not good for the team.”
Sometimes, a shanked punt can turn into a winning play.
“If you mishit a punt but it rolls an extra 15 yards and it’s a 42-yard net, then it’s successful,” Griffin said. “It’s a weird thing when you think about the differences.”
Despite being the returning starting kicker — he hit 14 of 19 field goals in 2022 — Griffin is being challenged by Fabrizio Pinton and freshman David Olano. Pinton hit all seven field-goal attempts in 2022 when Griffin was out with an injury.
“It was really cool to see that,” Griffin said of Pinton.
For the punting job, Griffin is competing with friend Robertson, who serves as his holder on kicks.
“We’re helping each other,” Griffin said. “We know whoever’s on the field needs to perform. We’re both trying to make each other the best possible version of ourselves.”
Winding down
Griffin is his sixth season playing for his homestate college.
“This is it,” he said. “Everything depends on this year. There’s no more redshirt. No more COVID. Once this season is over with, I’m done.
“It’s been different looking at it in that perspective. I’m trying to take it day by day and enjoy the moment when I’m in it.”
Few players in the history of the Illinois program have bought into the school like Griffin.
He attends matches and games for most of the sports on campus.
A fan of the football program before he arrived, Griffin has helped with the turnaround from the bottom of the Big Ten West to contending for a division title this fall.
“It’s really cool to see and be a part of,” Griffin said.
Griffin has been good for Illinois. And Illinois has been good for Griffin.
If he handles all three specialist jobs this season, it will enhance his value to the NFL.
“I would say that’s a small part of it,” Griffin said. “My main goal in football is to have as much success as I can right now. If that leads to the next level, it leads to the next level. It would definitely help my case.”
Is there one position he favors over the others? Honestly, yes.
“Field goal just because it’s points on the board,” he said.
Paying attention
Griffin has a new special teams coach, his third in three years and fourth overall at Illinois. Robby Discher takes over for Sean Snyder, who is now at Kansas.
Discher has been impressed with Griffin.
“Caleb is a really good athlete,” Discher said. “Not too many kickers are former punt returners in the Big Ten.”
Discher and the Illinois coaches are being careful not to overwork Griffin in practices.
“You’ve got to make him stop kicking,” Discher said.
Griffin is mindful of the concerns.
“We have a lot of time at practice,” Griffin said. “Obviously, I’m not going to kick the entire time. I have enough time to work all three.”
Remember, this is not his first rodeo.
“It’s something I’ve always done,” Griffin said. “Last fall was probably the first time I truly just kicked field goals and kickoffs. What I’ve always known is doing the most I can.”
Griffin is a Discher fan.
“He’s a good people person. He knows how to get the guys engaged,” Griffin said. “Nobody came here, other than the specialists, to play special teams. As a coach, you have to find a way to develop a rapport with the team in a way to get guys to buy in. In his case, it’s his meetings. He has fun meetings. He puts in clips that get everybody engaged. I think he’s brought a new perspective to the team.”