CHAMPAIGN — Time for me to be the glass-half full guy. It’s a role that comes naturally.
One year after being a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, Illinois is back in the 68-team field again.
Not quite at No. 1, but it can see it from there.
Brad Underwood’s team is the No. 4 seed in the South, with a friendly road to the Sweet 16. It all starts for the Illini on Friday evening at cool-named PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
Wanna go? The building is 483 miles from Champaign-Urbana. Like a long trip in the Big Ten to Minnesota or Nebraska. Doable in a day, especially with multiple drivers.
“The Bucket” (that’s what I’m calling it) seats 19,000 for basketball, and a few less for the main tenant, the Penguins.
Checked out StubHub on Monday afternoon and plenty of inexpensive seats were available. It’s almost like they are paying you to go.
Illinois drew Chattagoonga in the opener. Yes, that’s a painful name for Illini fans, who watched in horror as their favorite team, then a sixth seed, lost to the 14th-seeded Mocs in the second round of the 1997 NCAA tournament. Important reminder: None of the current Illini were alive at that time.
They are likely to hear about it this week and shrug their shoulders. That’s the right attitude. What happened 25 years ago to a different set of players has absolutely nothing to do with today.
I’d argue (and I’m right) that Illinois drew the most-favorable matchup of the No. 4 seeds. Wouldn’t want to be Providence, which opens against sizzling South Dakota State in the Midwest. Wouldn’t trade places with UCLA, which meets former Illini coach John Groce and his Akron Zips in the East. And Arkansas’ opener against Vermont in the West seems like a strong bet for an early upset.
Up nextBeat the Mocs — the guess here is it will be a 12-point win — and Illinois likely faces Houston on Sunday. Unless the fifth-seeded Cougars drop their opener against 12th-seeded UAB on Friday night after Illinois and Chattanooga play. It could happen.
While the NCAA tournament loss to Chattanooga was a quarter-century ago, the bad blood with Houston is more recent. Actually, it isn’t the school Illinois fans have a problem with. It’s Houston coach Kelvin Sampson. Folks around here weren’t too happy when one-time Illini commit Eric Gordon changed his mind and signed with Sampson’s Hoosiers back in 2006.
That marriage didn’t last very long, with Gordon leaving after one year. Sampson wasn’t there too much later, getting forced out because of troubles with the NCAA. Pity.
Sampson has scrubbed his image, spending time in the NBA, and found another coaching life in Houston. At 66, he won’t be on the sidelines much longer. The Illinois fans who make the trip will let him have it with boos.
I don’t believe you will see Houston on the Illinois schedule in upcoming seasons. The only way they are going to play — for now — is if forced to by the NCAA. The current staff knows the history.
How about a rematch?Beat Chattanooga and Houston or UAB, and the Illini earn a trip to the regional semifinals. For a likely game against No. 1 Arizona. In San Antonio.
Twenty-one years ago, Bill Self’s first Illinois team played a classic regional final against the Wildcats in the Alamodome. Almost everybody fouled out for Illinois, which finished with four players and a chair on the court (kidding about the chair part). The Illini got revenge in 2005 during the memorable Elite Eight game the two teams played at Rosemont.
Today, Arizona is considered one of the favorites in the tournament, behind only Gonzaga. Illinois fans saw the Wildcats’ talents for themselves in an early season game at State Farm Center.
Arizona has only gotten better, rising to No. 2 in the polls and tournament bracket.
First-year coach Tommy Lloyd has done a remarkable job fixing a mess in Tucson. Hard to believe the former Gonzaga assistant coach has turned the Arizona program around so fast.
Michigan’s Steve Fisher is the last first-year coach to win the national title. And that one was weird, with Fisher taking over for Bill Frieder just before the NCAA tournament.
Lloyd has the Wildcats purring, but they are beatable. Especially for a team like Illinois that has already seen them up close.
It is a different Illini team than the one Arizona edged 83-79 on Dec. 11 in Champaign. Most notable, Illinois was without guard Andre Curbelo. Hard to imagine Kofi Cockburn hitting just 5 of 15 shots if the teams meet again.
Illinois is two wins away from making it a reality. And it all starts Friday night in Pittsburgh.