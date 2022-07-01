Asmussen | Throw tradition out the window (which isn't a bad thing)
A scene in “Sleepless in Seattle” resonated in my mind on Thursday afternoon while trying to digest the latest shocking development in college sports.
Stay with me here while you’re still adjusting to the fact Southern Cal and UCLA are coming on board to join the Big Ten starting in 2024.
It’s when Sam Baldwin, played by Tom Hanks, is trying to explain to his son why he can’t date a woman in Baltimore. He points to a map of the U.S. and quickly starts counting the number of states separating Seattle and Maryland.
“There’s like 26 states between here and there,” Sam says.
The folks in charge of the Big Ten must not have seen the 1993 romantic comedy.
How else do you explain the marriage of a Midwest-based conference with two schools from Los Angeles?
This is not an argument about the worthiness of UCLA and USC academically or athletically. They both have stellar reputations across the board.
USC has 11 national titles in football. UCLA has the same number in men’s basketball. Both are revenue sports that steer the direction of other college athletic programs.
Some of the greatest athletes and coaches in the history of college sports played and worked there. John Wooden, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Walton, Jackie Robinson, Marcus Allen, Ronnie Lott, John Robinson and John McKay roamed their campuses. (No need to mention the guy in the Bronco, who played for the Trojans, too.)
The linking of the two L.A. schools and the Big Ten wasn’t a computer fixup. Couldn’t be because geographically, it makes little sense. The longest trip in the Big Ten used to be Rutgers to Nebraska (1,300 miles). Now, it will be more than double that (2,754 miles from Los Angeles to Piscataway, N.J.).
Fine for the football teams, who will have to make the trip every few years. Not so good for the volleyball, soccer, tennis and baseball teams.
So distance is an issue. But the benefits outweigh the inconvenience by a wide margin.
The Big Ten is about to get paid a fortune by network(s) to telecast its events. USC and UCLA, located in the nation’s No. 2 TV market, just bumped the price of admission to the TV party.
The SEC made a genius move last year by grabbing Oklahoma and Texas, adding a large TV footprint. But the Big Ten, which was so out front with the creation of BTN, beat the SEC with the addition of USC and UCLA.
My guess is the Big Ten isn’t done adding. It is already at 16. Why not 20? Or 24?
The latest additions remind us to think outside the box. It never dawned on me that the Big Ten would disregard geography when it came to expansion. Now that it has, every school is in play.
Perhaps add more from the Pac-12? The Left Coast conference is in huge trouble with the defection of its two most important franchises.
Also look to schools between the western end of the current Big Ten and California.
And will the addition of USC entice Notre Dame, which seems to be set in the ACC for every sport except football?
Tradition is out the window. It’s a new athletic world, and we all need to learn how to roll with it. We can make new memories and learn more about the new teams.
Illinois might not get to play Indiana and Michigan State as often, but a visit from UCLA and USC every so often makes it palatable.
Pigskin feast
Let’s be honest. This move is about two aspects: football and finances.
In an instant, the Big Ten jumped past the SEC when it comes to football power. Kevin Warren’s conference will have at least an equal share of influence when it comes to playoff expansion talk.
TV ratings mean the world to the networks/media providers. The Big Ten is adding 40 million people to its fanbase.
Cha-ching.
The rights fees are going to be stunning. Smart of the Big Ten to hold off on a long-term deal, though I seem to remember the former commissioner catching some heat at the time.
Jim Delany was always the smartest person in the room.
Of course, the Big Ten football coaches won’t love the decision. Their jobs got harder, as two quality programs were added to the potential schedule. But it figures to boost Big Ten recruiting, with schools able to tell prospects on the West Coast they can watch every game.
The current Big Ten schools will gain a bigger home-field edge when UCLA and USC come to their campuses ... in November.
Sure, the Bruins and Trojans had games in a few cold places, but this is different. Try Madison, Wis., or Minneapolis in late November. Might want to bring some heavy coats and bench warmers.
Thorny issue
The Big Ten and Pac-12 have been meeting in the Rose Bowl forever. Does the Big Ten’s swiping of two top Pac-12 programs put the Pasadena, Calif., matchup in jeopardy?
It might.
The Pac-12 is going to have hard feelings for a long time and isn’t going to want to help its long-time partner.
But the Pac-12 might need to keep the relationship alive for financial reasons, if nothing else. Losing UCLA and USC is going to cost the Pac-12 when it comes to media rights. Every cent will count. So the league will have to bite its tongue and keep playing on Jan. 1.
The reality is that if the Pac-12 declines to continue in the Rose Bowl, every other conference will volunteer to replace it. The Rose Bowl is a special event, one that everyone should experience.
Oodles of unanswered questions are out there that can be discussed in the coming years. We need a minute to catch our breath and let Thursday’s stunning news sink in.
When I first heard about the Big Ten expansion, my reaction was “What?” But two hours later, it started making more sense.
My final verdict on the move: Thumbs up. Can’t wait to see the Bruins and Trojans come to Champaign.
