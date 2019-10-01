CHAMPAIGN — With an open weekend on the schedule, you might assume Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters went to his home in nearby Indianapolis.
You would be wrong.
Instead of a short vacation across the border, Peters decided to stay put in Champaign-Urbana.
“Lots of relaxing for me,” Peters said. “I just sat around, watched football, just relaxed and hung out with the guys.”
It was a good time for a break. Consecutive close losses to Eastern Michigan and Nebraska took a physical toll on Peters.
“I definitely needed some time off,” Peters said. “I’ve taken some shots the last few games. Now, I’m feeling great. I’m ready to go this week.”
Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. matchup at Minnesota won’t be his first game against the Gophers. Back in 2017, Peters made his first Michigan start against Minnesota. He completed 8 of 13 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in a 33-10 win against P.J. Fleck’s Gophers in Ann Arbor, Mich.
How is Peters different now?
“That version of me was more under center,” Peters said. “More power scheme. I’ve kind of shifted my game a little bit to more shotgun-type quarterback.”
That earlier game doesn’t matter Saturday. The Gophers have new players and changed defensive coordinators.
Peters watched this year’s version of Minnesota’s defense on tape Monday morning. And he was impressed by what he saw.
“I think they’re a really talented team up front and at the linebacker position,” he said. “They’re younger at DB and safety. They’re really athletic guys and they can make big plays.
“We’ll take our shots when they’re presented. We’re not really going to change much of what we do.”
Early report
Four games into his first season as the Illini starter, Peters is 2-2. He ranks 10th among Big Ten quarterbacks in passing yards, passing efficiency and total offense.
“Definitely some good, some bad,” Peters said. “There’s always room for improvement at the quarterback position. And there’s always room for learning as well. I’ve done a lot of that.
“I know when I’m playing bad, and I know when I’m playing good.”
He understands what he needs to do to improve.
“The biggest thing I want to see is just being more decisive,” Peters said. “Being quicker with footwork, with reads. And also making the right reads.”
Each day, he gets more comfortable with the offense and with his teammates.
“Knowing the strengths of the guys on the team can really help you in certain situations, no doubt,” Peters said. “Like (receiver) Josh (Imatorbhebhe) he’s going to go up and get the ball.”
Lovie Smith named Peters the starter during training camp.
The Illinois coach sounded like Peters when evaluating his performance.
“He’s done some good things and some things we need to do better,” Smith said. “Every time I talk on Brandon, I say the same thing: I love him being our quarterback. He’s made a lot of plays for us.”
Travel time
The Illini are 1-0 on the road this season, winning 31-23 at UConn on Sept. 7. It wasn’t easy.
Peters threw an early pick-six and Illinois fell behind 13-0.
The junior bounced back, finishing 24 of 35 with four touchdowns.
“You just can’t let the environment get to you,” Peters said. “Not that it should ever really matter. As a team, as a unit, you’ve got to keep yourself locked in and don’t let the moment get too big for you.”
Illinois is back on the road after consecutive home games.
His last time out against Nebraska, Peters hit 9 of 22 passes for 78 yards with a touchdown and interception.
In that four-point loss, the Illini struggled on third down, failing to convert 11 of 12 times.
What happened?
“We just didn’t execute,” Peters said.
Illinois led by two touchdowns in the second half before Nebraska rallied.
“We’ve just got to learn how to close games,” Peters said. “We’ve let it slip through our fingers twice now. Going forward, we’ll pick up on how to close games.”
Peters wasn’t at Illinois in 2018. That 4-8 team also had trouble closing games. Much like recent Illinois teams.
“It’s not easy,” he said. “The game gets more intense on each side of the ball.”
There are no tricks to finishing strong. It’s basic stuff.
“You’ve just got to stay focused on your assignments,” Peters said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.