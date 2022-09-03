Might want to hold off on the Illinois bowl plans. And put a pin the Big Ten West contention talk.
Illinois football is a long way from turning the corner, a point driven home in Friday's late-night 23-20 loss to ready-for-the-taking Indiana.
The mistakes were too plentiful to count. Though I'm sure the coaching staff will touch on them the next time the team gets together Sunday.
And really bad news for the Illini: the Virginia squad coming to town next Saturday is better than the Hoosiers. Maybe by a wide margin.
Bret Bielema's second Illinois team got the fan base's attention with a dominant Week 0 win against Wyoming. But it was a mirage. Or a sign that the Cowboys are in for a long season.
Illinois' struggles at the start of Bielema's second season shouldn't be a surprise. He inherited a mess from Lovie Smith — a program in the middle of 10 consecutive losing seasons. Anyone thinking it is a quick fix hasn't been watching. There is a reason Bielema was given a six-year deal when hired after the 2020 season. Athletic director Josh Whitman knows it takes time.
Wearing his usual orange clothing, Whitman watched most of the final quarter from just beyond the field.
Whitman has seen this movie before. He signed with Illinois before the 1997 season and played for an 0-11 team. It took him three years until the program had a breakthrough and reached the postseason.
Like in Whitman's playing days, there were painful, bitter losses. The kind the team experienced Friday night at the well-attended Memorial Stadium.
The old adage for a new coach is you lose big the first year, lose close the second year and win close in the third season.
Bielema skipped a step, just missing a bowl in 2021 with a string of close losses.
The right reaction
Of course, the Illinois locker room was full of long faces after the game, And not just because they had a 2 1/2-hour bus ride ahead.
They had a win against Indiana in their hands and let it slip away.
Would it have been better to get blown out by the home team? Not for a second.
The bitter feeling of a close loss offers a chance to learn, to grow.
"They're never easy," Illini safety Sydney Brown said. "You just think of what you could have done and what you could have done better,"
A second-guessers delight.
"We had a high coming off Wyomjng," Brown said. "We've got to prepare week in, week out like we are playing the best. Indiana had a great game plan today. Give it to them. But in my opinion, we can play better than we did."
They are going to have to if they want to hang with the Cavaliers, a team that drilled Illinois a year ago in Charlottesville, Va., and returns many of its stars on offense.
Bielema talks often about learning how not to lose games. How do you do that?
"You've got to continue to play aggressive," Brown said. "It's the little stuff that adds up toward the end of the game. It's the touchdown we allowed in the first half. That garbage we've got to get rid of so we can play clean, play to win. We've got to learn from this and move on;. We've got to take the loss in now and forget about it (Saturday)."
Indiana won the game in closing minutes against an Illinois defense that played well until then.
"We've got to make sure we finish the game and correct the mistakes that we made," linebacker Tarique Barnes said.
The current team is different than the 2021 model.
"Just having another year under the system and being more mature and more developed and understanding the game itself," Barnes said. "It's the small things that make us a lot different than we were a year ago."
Reasons for hope
A year ago, Illinois was 1-1 after two games, beating Nebraska and losing to UTSA. By all assessments, better teams than Wyoming and Indiana this season.
The '21 team dropped four in a row after Nebraska before rebounding with a win against Charlotte.
In '22, the worst-case scenario for the Illini after four games is 2-2. The team will beat Chattanooga on Sept. 22. The program has never lost to an FCS school and won't start this season.
After that, it's a challenging road for Illinois. Most of the optimistic projections for the team this season had it beating Indiana. Even on the road. Even as a small underdog. Boy oh boy, do those oddsmakers know their business or what?
Many of the questions about Illinois going into the season seem to have been answered. Syracuse transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito is solid, giving Illinois a better option at the position than in '21.
Chase Brown continues to run wild, with consecutive 100-yard games behind a line that was missing one of its standouts (Danville's Juilan Pearl) on Friday.
Isaiah Williams is an All-Big Ten talent at receiver and has plenty of capable help.
The defense, until the final drive Friday, played winning football.
So, the team isn't ready for prime time. That was never a reasonable expectation for anyone but the most optimistic Illinois supporters.
More realistic is building toward 2023, the final season for the 14-team Big Ten. Competing in the West (if it isn't discontinued) should also be at the top of any Illinois to-do list.