Asmussen | To continue its positive trend, Illinois football needs standouts to stay put
CHAMPAIGN — Except for Georgia-TCU, college football games are done this season.
The Bulldogs and Horned Frogs play for the national title next Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
Now, the real action kicks in. The kind that you can’t win with a great pass or shoe-string tackle. But if your name, image and likeness compensation is lucrative, you have a better chance.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema already lost his first significant player to the the transfer portal Wednesday when No. 2 receiver Brian Hightower decided to try a different school. It will be his third after he started his career at Miami.
Plenty of interest should surround Hightower, who at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, has the size to go get the ball. Look for him to land at a place that is more pass than run.
While Illinois wanted Hightower back, his departure is far from devastating. With Isaiah Williams set as the No. 1 receiving option, Hightower was never going to be the go-to guy. It isn’t guaranteed he will find that role anywhere else.
Hightower’s departure got me thinking: Who can Illinois least afford to lose to the transfer portal/NFL?
Playmaker Williams is obvious. So are defensive line standouts Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. Those three are vital if Illinois hopes to repeat or improve on this past season’s eight wins.
Who else? Here are the top five must-keeps:
1. Left side of the offensive line. I’m going to cheat and take a two-for-one here with tackle Julian Pearl and guard Isaiah Adams. They are more likely to enter the NFL draft than the portal. Both have a chance for long pro careers if they continue to develop.
With the Alexes (Palczewski and Pihlstrom) out of eligibility, offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. needs guys up front he can count on.
As the ReliaQuest Bowl showed, the depth on the Illinois offensive line is a work in progress after Mississippi State sacked Tommy DeVito seven times in the Bulldogs’ 19-10 win. The more known quantities up front, the better. Especially with the run game expected to be a priority on offense.
2. Gabe Jacas, outside linebacker. The sack numbers slowed for the Floridian after a stellar start. But he still finished with five, four fewer than superstar Simeon Rice had as a rookie. Jacas earned freshman All-American honors and figures to be at the top of every opposing offensive coordinator’s game plan the next two seasons.
If Jacas makes the expected progress, he will be moving on to the NFL in two more years. Maybe as a very high draft pick.
New defensive coordinator Aaron Henry will count on Jacas to not only increase his sack total, but also his tackles and forced fumbles. And it will be a lot of fun to watch him return an intercepted pass.
3. Tip Reiman, tight end. The South Dakota native had 19 catches (tops among the tight ends) for 174 yards and a touchdown.
Lunney has a reputation for developing the position, sending several tight ends to the NFL.
Smart guy Reiman (he was Academic All-Big Ten) has two more years of eligibility. Could he be the next Ken Dilger or Jeff Cumberland? Perhaps.
4. Tarique Barnes, linebacker. One of the top tacklers on the team, the Memphis, Tenn., product earned All-Big Ten honorable mention after finishing among the Illinois leaders in tackles for loss.
Barnes was voted a captain in 2022, a job he will certainly keep if he is back with the team for a final season.
Like Sydney Brown, Barnes frequently represented the team at postgame press conferences.
5. Matthew Bailey, safety. The secondary takes the heaviest graduation/early NFL entry hits. By far, the Moline native seamlessly stepped in for Sydney Brown at the ReliaQuest Bowl and picked off his third pass of the season. By the time he is done, Bailey could rival Brown and other past greats in terms of production.
Bailey won over Bielema during recruiting with his attitude and character. He seems like a lock to follow Brown as one of the leaders of the defense.
It is important to note that while Illinois is losing players to the portal (lineman Verdis Brown is another who said goodbye Wednesday), Bielema has made good use of the transfer process. Illinois wouldn’t have won eight games without DeVito under center.
The coach and his staff will continue to do what they can to improve the 2023 roster. With one eye constantly on the transfer portal.
