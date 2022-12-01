CHAMPAIGN — Did Illinois running back Chase Brown deserve a spot on the All-Big Ten First Team?
Absolutely.
He is second in the nation in rushing with 1,643 yards and leads Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim by 49 yards and Michigan’s Blake Corum by 180.
Am I surprised Brown got passed over in favor of Corum and Ibrahim when the selections were announced Wednesday?
Not a tiny bit.
Unfortunately for Brown, he is paying the price for all the losing Illinois football that came before him. During the past decade, the Illini program has been a nonfactor in the conference.
And that gave voters little reason to put an X next to Illinois players.
Or whatever mark is used.
Kerby Joseph forced his way on to the first team in 2021 with a monster season and has shown that selection to be a wise one with his stellar play as a Detroit Lions rookie.
And three Illini defensive players (Devon Witherspoon, Johnny Newton and Sydney Brown) did make All-Big Ten First Team on Tuesday.
But in the past decade, all losing seasons for the Illini, the only other All-Big Ten First-Team picks were offensive lineman Kendrick Green (2020), punter Blake Hayes (2019), linebacker Dele Harding (2019), kicker Chase McLaughlin (2018) and defensive lineman Carroll Phillips (2016).
Want to put a bunch of players on the All-Big Ten team? It’s easy. As long as you win every year like Ohio State and Michigan.
Right or wrong — and it’s mostly wrong — Illinois is in the football penalty box for a few years. Start stringing together winning seasons and the postseason honors will roll in.
Voters, be they media or coaches, are creatures of habit. They tend to stick with what they are used to, and right now, they are not used to looking at Illinois football.
Give more credit to the voters for the national awards, who seemingly don’t hold the past against Illinois.
Chase Brown, not considered good enough for an All-Big Ten First-Team nod, is a finalist for the Doak Walker Award. Three guys are on that list and one of them isn’t Ibrahim, though he certainly was worthy of consideration.
Corum is a finalist and the favorite for the award based some on the success of his team, with Michigan at 12-0 going into Saturday night’s Big Ten championship game against Purdue. Important to point out he was barely on the field when Michigan romped against Ohio State and for critical stretches in the comeback win against Illinois.
How does it work?
For the All-Big Ten media panel, each school picks two voters. The News-Gazette was not asked to participate this time, though I have been a voter in the past. Wisely, the schools try to rotate the voters.
It is not an easy job and takes more time than you think.
On offense, voters are asked to select a team that can actually play in a game. So, you can’t pick five tackles for the offensive line even though that position often includes the best blockers on each team.
The AP team, which I’m a voter on, includes a spot for an all-purpose player that could wind up being the third running back. We’ll see if that favors Chase Brown.
Keep an eye on ...
Next week, The Associated Press announces its All-American team. There are all sorts of All-American teams released each season, but this is the one that counts. And not just because I am one of the voters.
It will be interesting to see what the AP panel does at running back. Corum has a chance to enhance his case against Purdue on Saturday night. If the Wolverines win without him like they did against Ohio State, it actually weakens the argument for Corum.
Either way, Brown is likely to end up somewhere on the first or second team. His statistics don’t lie. Nor does the effect he made on a bowl team.
Do the players care? Depends on the guy. The cool plaque you receive will look nice on the office wall when they get older.
But the NFL scouts don’t pay any attention to college honors. It’s just another line for the media guide.