 BOB ASMUSSEN asmussen@news-gazette.com
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:

TEAM PREVIOUS

1. Alabama 1

2. Notre Dame 2

3. Ohio State 3

4. Clemson 4

5. Texas A&M 5

6. Cincinnati 7

7. Indiana 9

8. Iowa State 10

9. Coastal Carolina 12

10. Georgia 11

11. Florida 6

12. Oklahoma 13

13. Southern Cal 14

14. BYU 15

15. Northwestern 16

16. North Carolina 20

17. Louisiana 17

18. Iowa 18

19. Tulsa 19

20. Buffalo 21

21. Miami 8

22. North Carolina State 23

23. Texas 24

24. San Jose State --

25. Liberty 25

THIRD AND SHORT

Bob Asmussen's three quick thoughts:

Who's up: San Jose State. The other Spartans are the only new entry after improving to 6-0 with a win Friday against Nevada. San Jose State's rise is one of the feel-good stories of the season.

Who's down: Florida. The Gators controlled their own path into the playoffs. Then LSU came to Gainesville and spoiled the party, pulling off the biggest upsets of the season. Florida fan will always remember Tigeres kicker Cade York. Not in a good way.

Who to watch: Clemson vs. Notre Dame, 3 p.m., Saturday. The ACC title game will have a major say in the four teams invited to the College Football Playoffs. The winner is in for sure. The loser? Might depend on the score and "eye test."

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.

