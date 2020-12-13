Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Alabama 1
2. Notre Dame 2
3. Ohio State 3
4. Clemson 4
5. Texas A&M 5
6. Cincinnati 7
7. Indiana 9
8. Iowa State 10
9. Coastal Carolina 12
10. Georgia 11
11. Florida 6
12. Oklahoma 13
13. Southern Cal 14
14. BYU 15
15. Northwestern 16
16. North Carolina 20
17. Louisiana 17
18. Iowa 18
19. Tulsa 19
20. Buffalo 21
21. Miami 8
22. North Carolina State 23
23. Texas 24
24. San Jose State --
25. Liberty 25
THIRD AND SHORT
Bob Asmussen's three quick thoughts:
Who's up: San Jose State. The other Spartans are the only new entry after improving to 6-0 with a win Friday against Nevada. San Jose State's rise is one of the feel-good stories of the season.
Who's down: Florida. The Gators controlled their own path into the playoffs. Then LSU came to Gainesville and spoiled the party, pulling off the biggest upsets of the season. Florida fan will always remember Tigeres kicker Cade York. Not in a good way.
Who to watch: Clemson vs. Notre Dame, 3 p.m., Saturday. The ACC title game will have a major say in the four teams invited to the College Football Playoffs. The winner is in for sure. The loser? Might depend on the score and "eye test."