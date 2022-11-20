Members of the Marching Illini walk out of the tunnel onto the field at Michigan Stadium as they prepared fro their halftime show with Michigan’s band during Saturday’s Illinois-Michigan football game. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
If not for the accurate leg of Michigan kicker Jake Moody, Bret Bielema's team would have stunned the No. 3-ranked Wolverines on Saturday and vaulted back into The Associated Press Top 25.
No such luck.
Still, there is road back into the rankings for the Illini and it involves earning a place in the Big Ten title game. Hang with me here and let me explain:
Illinois has a chance to play the Ohio State-Michigan winner for in the conference championship on Dec. 3. More on that later.
As best as my colleagues and I can decipher, Illinois needs three things to happen this week to take the Big Ten West.
— First, it must beat Northwestern, which seems easy except that Pat Fitzgerald will have the Wildcats ready and wants nothing more than to spoil the Illini hopes.
— Second, Illinois needs Nebraska to upset Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium, otherwise, the Hawkeyes are going back to Lucas Oil Stadium.
— Third, hope host Indiana shocks Purdue on Saturday. Before you scoff, remember the Hoosiers beat Michigan State this weekend. And there is nothing they like better than getting the best of the Boilers.
If Illinois makes it back, I've got an early prediction should Michigan be on the other side: the Illini will avenge Saturday's loss in Ann Arbor. They should have won the first time and the teams are evenly matched. Plus. in a coaching acumen battle between Bielema and weirdo Jim Harbaugh, I'd go with Bielema.