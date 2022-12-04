Asmussen Top 25: Illinois climbs to No. 24
It looks like a good weekend for Illinois, which didn't get a chance to avenge a close loss to Michigan in the Big Ten title game, but did secure a likely Florida bowl berth.
And, yes, Bret Bielema's team climbed a spot on The News-Gazette's Associated Press Top 25 ballot to No. 24.
The best selling point for the Illini, beyond their eight wins, is the near-miss against No. 2 Michigan. Nobody gave the Fighting Harbaugh's a better game this season. Not Purdue, which hung for a half in Indy before falling like everybody else does against the Wolverines.
We will never know for sure, but I do think Illinois would have stayed closer against Michigan on Saturday night and had a chance to win with a clean game.
Next for Illinois is its bowl game with the destination and opponent to be announced Sunday afternoon. If the Illini win the game, they will match the 2007 team's victory total. Good company.
Enough on the local team, here is this week's AP ballot. You will note that I dropped Southern California several spots for its meltdown in the Pac-12 title game. Utah outscored the Trojans 44-7 after USC took a 17-3 lead.
Dec. 4 Top 25
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Georgia 1
2. Michigan 2
3. Ohio State 5
4. TCU 3
5. Alabama 6
6. Kansas State 9
7. Penn State 7
8. Tennessee 8
9. Clemson 11
10. Utah 12
11. Southern California 4
12. Washington 10
13. Florida State 13
14. Oregon State 15
15. Oregon 16
16. LSU 14
17. Tulane 18
18. Notre Dame 17
19. Texas 19
20. UCLA 20
21. South Carolina 21
22. UTSA 23
23. Mississippi State 22
24. Illinois 25
25. Troy --
