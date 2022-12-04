College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

11202022-illinois-michigan-football-illinois-fans.jpg
Buy Now

Two Illinois fans cheer on their team during the Illini's 19-17 loss at Michigan. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette

It looks like a good weekend for Illinois, which didn't get a chance to avenge a close loss to Michigan in the Big Ten title game, but did secure a likely Florida bowl berth.

And, yes, Bret Bielema's team climbed a spot on The News-Gazette's Associated Press Top 25 ballot to No. 24.

The best selling point for the Illini, beyond their eight wins, is the near-miss against No. 2 Michigan. Nobody gave the Fighting Harbaugh's a better game this season. Not Purdue, which hung for a half in Indy before falling like everybody else does against the Wolverines.

We will never know for sure, but I do think Illinois would have stayed closer against Michigan on Saturday night and had a chance to win with a clean game.

Next for Illinois is its bowl game with the destination and opponent to be announced Sunday afternoon. If the Illini win the game, they will match the 2007 team's victory total. Good company.

Enough on the local team, here is this week's AP ballot. You will note that I dropped Southern California several spots for its meltdown in the Pac-12 title game. Utah outscored the Trojans 44-7 after USC took a 17-3 lead.

Dec. 4 Top 25

TEAM PREVIOUS

1. Georgia 1

2. Michigan 2

3. Ohio State 5

4. TCU 3

5. Alabama 6

6. Kansas State 9

7. Penn State 7

8. Tennessee 8

9. Clemson 11

10. Utah 12

11. Southern California 4

12. Washington 10

13. Florida State 13

14. Oregon State 15

15. Oregon 16

16. LSU 14

17. Tulane 18

18. Notre Dame 17

19. Texas 19

20. UCLA 20

21. South Carolina 21

22. UTSA 23

23. Mississippi State 22

24. Illinois 25

25. Troy --

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.

Tags

Trending Videos