Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Clemson 1
2. Alabama 2
3. Ohio State 3
4. Notre Dame 4
5. Georgia 5
6. Oregon 6
7. Cincinnati 8
8. Texas A&M 9
9. Miami 12
10. BYU 13
11. Wisconsin 11
12. Florida 14
13. Indiana 16
14. Southern Cal 20
15. Marshall 21
16. Oklahoma 22
17. Coastal Carolina 23
18. Oklahoma State 7
19. SMU 24
20. Iowa State --
21. Michigan 10
22. Boise State --
23. Texas --
24. Liberty --
25. Utah --
THIRD AND SHORT
Bob Asmussen's three quick thoughts related to The AP Top 25:
Who's up: Oklahoma. That two-game losing streak earlier in the season is in the rear-view mirror. The Sooners rolled Texas Tech on Saturday and should do the same ths week against Kansas. They will need help, but the Big 12 title game isn't out of the picture.
Who's down: Oklahoma State. The Cowboys were in prime playoff position until they were upset by Texas. Mike Gundy and pals control their destiny in the Big 12, but the national semifinals are likely out.
Who to watch: Clemson at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., Saturday. Two Top 5 teams playing what could amount to a College Football Playoff elimination game. Moreso for the Irish than the Tigers. Clemson superstar Trevor Lawrence isn't going to play because of COVID-19. The team can win without him. Ian Book was solid for Notre Dame in Saturday's win against Georgia Tech, both as thrower and runner.