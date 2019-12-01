Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREV.
1. LSU 1
2. Ohio State 2
3. Clemson 3
4. Georgia 4
5. Oklahoma 6
6. Utah 7
7. Florida 9
8. Baylor 11
9. Alabama 5
10. Penn State 10
11. Notre Dame 13
12. Oregon 14
13. Wisconsin 15
14. Auburn 20
15. Minnesota 8
16. Michigan 12
17. Boise State 17
18. Iowa 18
19. Memphis 19
20. Virginia --
21. Appalachian State 22
22. Cincinnati 16
23. Navy 25
24. Air Force --
25. Kansas State --