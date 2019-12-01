Listen to this article

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

TEAM PREV.

1. LSU 1

2. Ohio State 2

3. Clemson 3

4. Georgia 4

5. Oklahoma 6

6. Utah 7

7. Florida 9

8. Baylor 11

9. Alabama 5

10. Penn State 10

11. Notre Dame 13

12. Oregon 14

13. Wisconsin 15

14. Auburn 20

15. Minnesota 8

16. Michigan 12

17. Boise State 17

18. Iowa 18

19. Memphis 19

20. Virginia --

21. Appalachian State 22

22. Cincinnati 16

23. Navy 25

24. Air Force --

25. Kansas State --

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).