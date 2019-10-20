Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREV.
1. Alabama
2. LSU 4
3. Ohio State 3
4. Clemson 2
5. Oklahoma 5
6. Penn State 7
7. Florida 8
8. Georgia 9
9. Notre Dame 10
10. Auburn 11
11. Oregon 12
12. Utah 15
13. Wisconsin 6
14. Baylor 17
15. Texas 16
16. Minnesota 19
17. SMU 20
18. Cincinnati 21
19. Michigan 14
20. Iowa 22
21. Boise State 13
22. Appalachian State 24
23. Iowa State --
24. Arizona State 18
25. Wake Forest