Wisconsin Illinois Football
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan looks for an open man in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

 Bob Asmussen
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:

TEAM PREV.

1. Alabama

2. LSU 4

3. Ohio State 3

4. Clemson 2

5. Oklahoma 5

6. Penn State 7

7. Florida 8

8. Georgia 9

9. Notre Dame 10

10. Auburn 11

11. Oregon 12

12. Utah 15

13. Wisconsin 6

14. Baylor 17

15. Texas 16

16. Minnesota 19

17. SMU 20

18. Cincinnati 21

19. Michigan 14

20. Iowa 22

21. Boise State 13

22. Appalachian State 24

23.  Iowa State --

24. Arizona State 18

25. Wake Forest

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

College Football Reporter/Columnist

