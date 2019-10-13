Listen to this article

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:

TEAM PREV.

1. Alabama 1

2. Clemson 2

3. Ohio State 4

4. LSU 5

5. Oklahoma 7

6. Wisconsin 8

7. Penn State 10

8. Florida 6

9. Georgia 3

10. Notre Dame 9

11. Auburn 12

12. Oregon 13

13. Boise State 15

14. Michigan 14

15. Utah 17

16. Texas 11

17. Baylor 18

18. Arizona State 21

19. Minnesota 22

20. SMU 24

21. Cincinnati 25

22. Iowa 16

23. Missouri --

24. Appalachian State --

25. Washington --

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

College Football Reporter/Columnist

