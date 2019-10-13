Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREV.
1. Alabama 1
2. Clemson 2
3. Ohio State 4
4. LSU 5
5. Oklahoma 7
6. Wisconsin 8
7. Penn State 10
8. Florida 6
9. Georgia 3
10. Notre Dame 9
11. Auburn 12
12. Oregon 13
13. Boise State 15
14. Michigan 14
15. Utah 17
16. Texas 11
17. Baylor 18
18. Arizona State 21
19. Minnesota 22
20. SMU 24
21. Cincinnati 25
22. Iowa 16
23. Missouri --
24. Appalachian State --
25. Washington --