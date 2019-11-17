Minnesota Iowa Football
Buy Now

Iowa carries off the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy off the field while surrounded by fans after defeating Minnesota in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

 Bob Asmussen
Listen to this article

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week’s ballot:

TEAM PREV.

1. LSU 1

2. Ohio State 2

3. Clemson 3

4. Georgia 5

5. Alabama 4

6. Oklahoma 8

7. Oregon 6

8. Utah 7

9. Minnesota 9

10. Penn State 11

11. Florida 13

12. Baylor 10

13. Michigan 14

14. Notre Dame 16

15. Wisconsin 17

16. Cincinnati 15

17. Boise State 18

18. Iowa 24

19. Memphis 19

20. Auburn 12

21. SMU 20

22. Appalachian State —

23. Oklahoma State —

24. Indiana 21

25. Texas A&M —

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).