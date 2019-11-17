Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week’s ballot:
TEAM PREV.
1. LSU 1
2. Ohio State 2
3. Clemson 3
4. Georgia 5
5. Alabama 4
6. Oklahoma 8
7. Oregon 6
8. Utah 7
9. Minnesota 9
10. Penn State 11
11. Florida 13
12. Baylor 10
13. Michigan 14
14. Notre Dame 16
15. Wisconsin 17
16. Cincinnati 15
17. Boise State 18
18. Iowa 24
19. Memphis 19
20. Auburn 12
21. SMU 20
22. Appalachian State —
23. Oklahoma State —
24. Indiana 21
25. Texas A&M —