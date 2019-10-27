Penn St Michigan St Football
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, center, scores on a two-point conversion against Michigan State during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

 Bob Asmussen
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:

TEAM PREV.

1. Alabama 1

2. LSU 2

3. Ohio State 3

4. Clemson 4

5. Penn State 6

6. Florida 7

7. Georgia 8

8 Oregon 11

9. Utah 12

10. Oklahoma 5

11. Baylor 14

12. Minnesota 16

13. SMU 17

14. Auburn 10

15. Michigan 19

16. Cincinnati 18

17. Notre Dame 9

18. Wisconsin 13

19. Iowa 20

20. Boise State 21

21. Appalachian State 22

22. Wake Forest 25

23. Kansas State --

24. Memphis --

25. San Diego State --

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

College Football Reporter/Columnist

