Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREV.
1. Alabama 1
2. LSU 2
3. Ohio State 3
4. Clemson 4
5. Penn State 6
6. Florida 7
7. Georgia 8
8 Oregon 11
9. Utah 12
10. Oklahoma 5
11. Baylor 14
12. Minnesota 16
13. SMU 17
14. Auburn 10
15. Michigan 19
16. Cincinnati 18
17. Notre Dame 9
18. Wisconsin 13
19. Iowa 20
20. Boise State 21
21. Appalachian State 22
22. Wake Forest 25
23. Kansas State --
24. Memphis --
25. San Diego State --