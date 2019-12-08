Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREV.
1. LSU 1
2. Ohio State 2
3. Clemson 3
4. Oklahoma 5
5. Oregon 12
6. Georgia 4
7. Baylor 8
8. Florida 7
9. Alabama 9
10. Penn State 10
11. Wisconsin 13
12. Utah 6
13. Notre Dame 11
14. Auburn 14
15. Minnesota 15
16. Michigan 16
17. Boise State 17
18. Iowa 18
19. Memphis 19
20. Appalachian State 21
21. Navy 23
22. Air Force 24
23. Kansas State 25
24. Virginia 20
25. Cincinnati 22