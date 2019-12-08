Listen to this article

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

TEAM  PREV.

1. LSU 1

2. Ohio State 2

3. Clemson 3

4. Oklahoma 5

5. Oregon 12

6. Georgia 4

7. Baylor 8

8. Florida 7

9. Alabama 9

10. Penn State 10

11. Wisconsin 13

12. Utah 6

13. Notre Dame 11

14. Auburn 14

15. Minnesota 15

16. Michigan 16

17. Boise State 17

18. Iowa 18

19. Memphis 19

20. Appalachian State 21

21. Navy 23

22. Air Force 24

23. Kansas State 25

24. Virginia 20

25. Cincinnati 22

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).