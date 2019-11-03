Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREV.
1. Alabama 1
2. LSU 2
3. Ohio State 3
4. Clemson 4
5. Penn State
6. Georgia 7
7. Oregon 8
8. Utah 9
9. Oklahoma 10
10. Baylor 11
11. Minnesota 12
12. Auburn 14
13. Florida 6
14. Michigan 15
15. Cincinnati 16
16. Notre Dame 17
17. Wisconsin 18
18. Iowa 19
19. Boise State 20
20. Memphis 24
21. SMU 13
22. Wake Forest 22
23. Kansas State 23
24. San Diego State 25
25. Indiana --