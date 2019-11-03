Northwestern Indiana Football
Indiana running back Stevie Scott III (8) evades the tackle of Northwestern defensive back JR Pace (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 34-3. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

 Bob Asmussen
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:

1. Alabama 1

2. LSU 2

3. Ohio State 3

4. Clemson 4

5. Penn State

 6. Georgia 7

7. Oregon 8

8. Utah 9

9. Oklahoma 10

10. Baylor 11

11. Minnesota 12

12. Auburn 14

13. Florida 6

14. Michigan 15

15. Cincinnati 16

16. Notre Dame 17

17. Wisconsin 18

18. Iowa 19

19. Boise State 20

20. Memphis 24

21. SMU 13

22. Wake Forest 22

23.  Kansas State 23

24. San Diego State 25

25. Indiana --

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

