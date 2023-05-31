Illinois men’s golf fans hoped to be tied up Wednesday afternoon, frantically refreshing the scores on golfstat.com, while waiting for coverage to start on Golf Channel.
No such luck.
A football school (Florida State) beat a golf school (Illinois) 3-2 in the NCAA tournament match-play quarterfinal early Tuesday afternoon in the desert at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. That ended another stellar season for Mike Small’s team.
In one word: Bummer.
Some (I’m on the list) thought this would be the year Illinois won its first national championship in the sport. Small had a veteran team motivated by struggles at the 2022 NCAA tournament.
Illinois played well during four rounds of stroke play, tying for second place with Florida when those 72 holes wrapped up Monday. Turns out, solo second might have been a better draw. The Gators knocked off Virginia in their quarterfinal match to move into the semifinal against bitter rival Florida State. Florida won that match 3-2.
Funny that the two teams from the Sunshine State had to travel all the way across the country to meet. Ocala, Fla., would have been an easier trip.
The reality is Illinois would have had a better chance to win its breakthrough title under the old format before match play was adopted in 2009.
But the match-play event is a winner for the game and for Golf Channel. The teams know the deal when the tournament starts. It is up to them to take enough holes to advance. On Tuesday, Illinois fell just a bit short.
A job well doneIllinois still has plenty to brag about after all it accomplished this school year on golf courses throughout the country. It won another Big Ten title (that makes it a zillion under Small), finished second in the NCAA regional and returned to the NCAA quarterfinals.
No school has advanced to the match-play portion more often than Illinois. It is stunning that a school from the North is as consistently good as Illinois is in golf. It would be like Arizona State challenging for the skiing title.
Most of the credit goes to Small, the Danville native and former Illini standout who has accomplished the impossible at his alma mater. Except for the one last piece.
Small said last week he wants to capture a national title, but it won’t be career-defining. That is the right answer. You can’t win unless you enter. Year after year after year, Small’s team puts itself in position to compete for the NCAA title.
One of these days, the breaks will go Illinois’ way. Or they won’t. It doesn’t really matter. Getting there is the accomplishment mashed potatoes. Winning it is the gravy.
Looking into crystal ballSenior standouts Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Tommy Kuhl and Matthis Besard are out of eligibility, with Dumont de Chassart capping a legendary college career. But NCAA medalist runner-up Jackson Buchanan is back along with fellow starter Piercen Hunt.
Plus, word in the college golf world is Illinois is the place to be both in terms of facilities and development.
I am not going to predict a national title for Small’s team when the tournament moves to Carlsbad, Calif., in 2024. But I am guessing Illinois will be among the final 30 schools teeing off at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa Champions Course a year from now.
And from there, anything can happen.
What should Illinois golf fans do with their open Wednesday now?
Well, they can watch the championship match between Florida and Georgia Tech.
If for no other reason than the splendid coverage on Golf Channel by Bob Papa, John Cook, Billy Ran Brown and Jim Gallagher. The network treats the NCAA Championships like a big-time event. Some of the players this year will go to successful pro careers.
Past champions include Jack Nicklaus, Hale Irwin, Ben Crenshaw, Tom Kite and Tiger Woods. To name a few. You might want to check it out in case the next great champion is playing.
Seems like a plan. Even if the Illini aren’t part of those plans.