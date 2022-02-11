CHAMPAIGN — Yes, TeRah Edwards knows who Illinois plays in the 2022 football finale on Nov. 26.
It’s his former school: Northwestern.
“T” isn’t going to worry about it.
“That’s far away,” he said. “I’ve got to focus on the training right now.”
He has heard jokes from his new teammates. All in fun.
“For me, this is my team,” Edwards said.
Last November, Edwards traveled to Memorial Stadium in Champaign with the Wildcats. Illinois won 47-14. Edwards didn’t get in the game.
The defensive lineman met with a handful of media members on Thursday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
How does he like Illinois?
“I’m really enjoying it,” Edwards said. “I’ve had a good time adjusting.”
When the Groveport, Ohio, native entered the transfer portal, he wanted to stay in the Midwest. After meeting with Illinois coach Bret Bielema and defensive line coach Terrance Jamison, Edwards knew he had found a home.
“Big Ten ball, that’s something that I felt like fit my playing style,” Edwards said. “It was an instant connection. They had the same goals for me that I have for myself.”
Edwards is a fan of Jamison.
“He’s a great person,” Edwards said.
The big guy (6-foot-2, 310 pounds) plans to be a run stopper for the Illini.
Besides Illinois, Edwards visited Western Kentucky.
He is living with fellow defensive lineman Jamal Woods.
“The day I stepped on campus, he took me in,” Edwards said.
Illini of the Week: Wrestling’s Lucas Byrd
Hey, it can’t be a basketball player every week. The returning All-American at 133 pounds looks like he is on his way to another strong finish.
He swept his matches last weekend against Minnesota and Indiana, earning a pin against the Hoosiers.
Byrd is 16-1 so far this season, In the latest rankings by InterMat, Byrd is at No. 6 in his weight class.
He finished fifth at last year’s NCAA Championships, earning All-American honors as a redshirt freshman.
Don’t miss it
: Men’s basketball vs. Northwestern, 1 p.m., Sunday.
Normally, a game against the Wildcats might not be that big of a deal.
This year seems to be an exception.
With the number of home games winding down and available seats dwindling, the Super Sunday matchup with the Wildcats appears to be a hot ticket. The school announced the game as a sellout Thursday. You can still get in, but it will cost you.
As of Thursday afternoon, seats near the court started at $75 and above. The number only figures to go up.
The game is critical for Illinois as it tries to win the Big Ten title. The Illini are currently in a two-way tie at 10-3 with Wisconsin after Purdue dropped to 10-4 in league play following Thursday night’s upset loss at Michigan.
Beating the Wildcats is a must if Illinois wants to take the regular-season title. The Wildcats want to avenge a three-point loss to Illinois on Jan. 29. Since that game, Chris Collins’ team has been on a roll, beating Rutgers, Nebraska and Indiana.
Making a listIllinois guard Alfonso Plummer is having a banner solo season in Champaign-Urbana. At his current rate, the Utah transfer has a chance to move into the school’s Top 10 for made three-pointers in a season.
One Illini record Plummer will almost certainly break is the single-season mark for free-throw percentage. He is currently 61 of 66, good for 92.4 percent.
Here is who will be moving over:
RK., PLAYER YEAR PERCENTAGE
1. Brian Cook 2002 87.3
2. Govoner Vaughn 1960 86.5
3. Bill Small 1962 86.4
4. Kipper Nichols 2018 86.2
4. Kiwane Garris 1996 86.2
6. Matt Heldman 1998 86.0
7. T.J Wheeler 1992 84.4
8. Roger Taylor 1958 84.0
9. Mike Tisdale 2010 83.9
10. Kiwane Garris 1997 83.3
10. Andy Kaufmann 1991 83.3
10. Craig Tucker 1982 83.3
Blink of an eyeHard to believe, but the season is nearing completion for rookie Illini wrestling coach Mike Poeta.
The team wrestles a pair of ranked teams on the road this weekend, starting with Friday night’s matchup at No. 13 Wisconsin. On Sunday, the Illini travel to No. 12 Nebraska for a morning match with the Cornhuskers.
After that, the team has almost a three-week break before returning to Lincoln, Neb., for the Big Ten meet March 5-6.
The NCAA championships are scheduled for March 17-19 at Detroit.
Take me out to the ballgameTyra Perry’s softball team opens the season with a pair of games Friday at the LSU Tiger Classic in Baton Rouge, La. The Illini take on Central Arkansas in the afternoon, then battle with host LSU at night.
The forecast for Friday calls for sunny skies and temps in the low 70s. Yes, good choice to get out of town.
On Saturday, the Illini play South Alabama and Central Arkansas again, followed by a rematch with the host school Sunday.