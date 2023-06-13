Bret Bielema’s Illinois football program had a good weekend.
How good won’t be known for sure until about 2025 ... or later.
A week after ranking toward the bottom of the Power Five in terms of 2024 commitments, Illinois is climbing the charts. Fast.
The team went from three to nine in the span of 24 hours, with more likely to follow.
As of Monday evening, Illinois is ranked No. 33 overall by Rivals.com and No. 43 by 247 Sports.
Of the six players to commit to Illinois during the past two days, the headliner is Lyons Township defensive end Eddie Tuerk. The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder is a four-star prospect, according to Rivals, and a three-star recruit, according to 247.
The team tripled the size of its recruiting class in 48 hours. The kind of movement that gets fans buzzing and counting down the days to the 2023 opener against Toledo. I’ll save them the Google search: there are only 81 more days until the Rockets land at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 2.
The 2024 class figures to be much bigger by signing day in December. Illinois got almost half of the official visitors this past weekend to say “Yes,” and there are more players coming to see the program for this week’s 7-on-7 camp on Thursday.
The following weekend, another round of official visitors are planning on checking out the Smith Center and Memorial Stadium.
Local connection
Bielema continues his hiring-day promise to start recruiting inside the Illinois borders and work his way out from there.
The first nine commits include three from the Land of Lincoln.
Getting Tuerk is important.
His dad, Ted, attended Illinois and his high school coach with the Lions is former Illini quarterback and News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year Jon Beutjer.
Beutjer, who starred at Wheaton Warrenville South before opening his college career at Iowa, remains ninth on the Illinois career passing list.
Despite his allegiance to his alma mater, the third-year coach didn’t push Tuerk toward Illinois.
“My job as the head coach is to help them and give them input and be a resource for them,” Beutjer told me on Monday afternoon. “We have all these colleges coming in all the time. I would never want to tell any kid at LT where to go. It’s their decision,”
He has been in Tuerk’s shoes as a highly-ranked player. He let the recruitment play out.
Tuerk called Beutjer on Sunday and told him he made the commitment before Tuerk let the rest of the world know on Monday.
“The fact that he did choose Illinois, I’m really excited for him,” Beutjer said. “It’s a great school. It’s close. It’s in the Big Ten.”
Tuerk can be another part of the rebuild for Bielema’s program.
“He’s big, he’s strong, he’s physical, he’s smart, he’s a competitor,” Beutjer said. “It’s a really nice pickup for Illinois football.”
Not the kind of guy Beutjer the quarterback liked seeing during his playing days.
“I tried to stay away from the D-lineman and close to the O-linemen,” Beutjer said.
Beutjer appreciates the turnaround at Illinois so far by Bielema.
“He’s doing a great job of creating a great culture and getting in-state kids,” Beutjer said. “They were very competitive last year.
“He’s done a nice job of having his assistants really connect with the high school coaches. When the recruiting period opens, Illinois is always one of the first schools at LT.”
Beutjer is busy these days helping to raise four kids. He doesn’t get back to Champaign-Urbana very often.
“Now that Eddie’s going to be there, you’re going to see me a lot more, along with our staff,” Beutjer said.
Even if Tuerk becomes an All-American at Illinois, he won’t be the most famous alum from his high school. That would be actor David Hasselhoff, of “Knight Rider” and “Baywatch” fame.
All smiles
The recent football additions got Gale Bickel’s attention.
The vice president of the Illini Quarterback Club likes what she sees in recruiting.
“As a group, we’re feeling good about it,” Bickel said. “Coach B. is doing a good job along with his staff. I’m seeing a bowl game.”
Bielema’s emphasis on in-state recruiting is popular with the fans.
“You have more of a vested interest. Mom and dad can come to the game. Bring grandma,” Bickel said. “You’ve got Illinois pride.”
The Quarterback Club includes the program’s staunchest supporters. After a decade of losing seasons for football, the club is enjoying the recent success.
Membership has received a boost from the improvement under Bielema. The weekly luncheons are getting crowded. Just the way Bickel and the rest of the board want it.
On July 27, the Quarterback Club hosts its annual golf outing at Atkins Golf Club in Urbana.
“We’re really excited about it,” Bickel said. “Hopefully it will exceed last year.”
Board member Eric Meyer is leading the golf outing.
“I think it’s good for the community and I think it’s good for the coaching staff too,” Bickel said.