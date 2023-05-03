In my three-plus decades at The News-Gazette, I have covered two NFL drafts ... 27 years apart.
Wow, were they different.
Way back in 1996, the annual player selection meeting was held in the Paramount Theatre at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The room, which is below the main arena, was packed with fans. Just not as many as in Kansas City, Mo. Seating capacity was between 2,000 and 5,000.
At Kansas City’s Union Station, three-day attendance hit 312,000, the second-biggest in draft history behind the 600,000 who went to Nashville, Tenn., in 2019. They know how to throw a party in Music City.
The 1996 draft lasted two days instead of the current three. There were 30 teams picking instead of today’s 32 (the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns are the newest).
Both drafts had Illinois players go off the board early.
And all three guys were in the building across 1996 and 2023 with their families and friends there for the big occasion.
Kevin Hardy, Simeon Rice and Devon Witherspoon shook the commissioner’s hand and put on a cap (of the Jaguars, Cardinals and Seahawks, respectively).
Then-Illinois coach Lou Tepper wasn’t at the 1996 draft. Current coach Bret Bielema, who hadn’t been at the draft for previous first-round picks while at Wisconsin and Arkansas, decided to go this time.
He gave Witherspoon a long hug after the player’s name was called. Bielema also had multiple interviews with national, regional and local reporters earlier in the day.
How the times have changed
Press access and responsibilities now compared to 27 years ago have changed dramatically.
In 1996, I spent time the day before the draft in the hotel lobby with Hardy and his family. Hardy was always easy to talk to, but he was understandably eager to get the NFL ball rolling. Until the night before, he was considered a possible first overall pick. The New York Jets decided to take wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson instead.
Rice welcomed me into his hotel room, where I talked to him for a couple of hours. Rice received a string of calls during the interview. Honestly, it was one of the best experiences of my career as a reporter. He was open and funny. Gave me plenty to write about.
This time, Witherspoon was available the day before the draft, but we didn’t reach Kansas City in time. If I could do it over again, The N-G travel party of two (I was joined by do-everything Joey Wright) would have left Tuesday afternoon and made it for the Wednesday interview.
The Wednesday session with Witherspoon lasted 10-12 minutes, and Witherspoon took questions from a handful of local media members. It would have been a chance to get more insight into how he was feeling. Next time.
They’re on the ball
Football coaches want their players to be early. Always. If a practice is scheduled for 3 p.m., it really means 2:45 or earlier.
I am all about arriving early. It’s actually more of a disdain for being late, a trait that has been passed along to my son.
So my thought on Draft Day was to beat the traffic and crowds, which we knew were going to be heavy. The nice folks with the Kansas City Chiefs gave us an excuse to come to town long before the draft started at 7 p.m. last Thursday.
In the morning, the Super Bowl champions hosted a tour of their new Hall of Honor inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. It is a spectacular museum with access to information about every player and game in team history.
Two hours well spent that also put us close to the downtown draft venue.
Worried about finding parking, we pulled into the garage at the Westin Kansas City seven hours before the first pick.
Bielema held his afternoon press conference at a different hotel. What would have been a cab ride in 1996 is now ordering an Uber. On my smartphone that didn’t exist in 1996.
That reminds me of another big change: social media.
In 1996, Twitter was 10 years from its inception. Back then, the stories were written mostly after the event. The only responsibility during the draft was interviewing selected players and keeping a running list of who had been picked. With the two guys I was there to see drafted in the first 30 minutes, that work was over.
This year, part of the job included tweeting, Instagramming and loading stories and photos on IlliniHQ.com. Wright deserves all the credit for keeping readers up to date, with Scott Richey providing a key assist from back in C-U.
After the players were selected Thursday night, they each took a turn with media in a ballroom not far from the main stage.
If it had worked just right, the players would have gone in order — first pick first, then second, then third, and so on. That would meant Witherspoon being the fifth person talking to the press.
It didn’t work that way.
Witherspoon got to the stage at about 9:30 p.m., giving me less than an hour to write my story for the next day’s newspaper. Piece of cake. As far as you know.
Probably a good thing I wasn’t being videotaped while waiting for the interview. I might have said a bad word or two. “Darn it” and “gosh” come to mind.
Looking ahead
Will I go to the 2024 NFL draft? That is up to the bosses, Matt Daniels and Jim Rossow.
Next year’s model will be in downtown Detroit at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. It is 384 miles from Champaign-Urbana. That’s 13 miles closer than the draft in Kansas City.
Will Illinois have a player in attendance? Too soon to know for sure. Those invites are announced a couple of weeks before the draft.
But if the smart folks at The Athletic are right, Illini defensive tackle Johnny Newton could be one of the invitees.
Dane Brugler’s early 2024 mock draft has Newton going 18th overall to the Minnesota Vikings. He set the draft order based on 2023 season projections.
On the Illini standout, Brugler wrote: “Newton is a quick up-field penetrator with athletic twitch and a relentless play style. If he can improve his snap anticipation, he should be even more productive as a fourth-year player in 2023.”
Sounds like Newton could be going to Detroit.
Good news, Bears fans. Brugler has your favorite team picking 14th, which means he is counting on improvement. Plus, the Bears have Carolina’s pick, too.
Other Illinois players who can work their way into first- or second-day consideration include cornerback Taz Nicholson, offensive linemen Julian Pearl and Isaiah Adams, defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr., linebackers Seth Coleman ad Tarique Barnes and wide receiver Isaiah Williams.
Stay tuned. I’m ready for a drive to Motor City.