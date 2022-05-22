Asmussen | Underdog role perfectly suited to Kentucky men's tennis
URBANA — Kentucky athletics has earned its fair share of national titles, 12 to be exact. No surprise, men’s basketball leads the way with eight.
But never in men’s tennis. In fact, before Saturday’s match against Ohio State at Atkins Tennis Center, the Wildcats had never advanced past the NCAA quarterfinals.
The No. 8 seeds knocked off No. 1 TCU on Thursday to set up a semifinal match against the Buckeyes.
Kentucky got off to a slow start Saturday morning, quickly losing the doubles point.
“It’s normal in the last few matches,” 10th-year Kentucky coach Cedric Kauffmann said. “I think we can beat anybody. They are just starting a little bit slow.”
If the Wildcats were nervous, it didn’t show.
The team stormed back in singles, earning four consecutive wins for a 4-1 victory and another upset in knocking off the fourth-seeded Buckeyes.
“What we did in singles was pretty insane,” No. 1 player Liam Draxl said. “I was in the zone. I think everybody was in the zone. All gas, no brakes, taking it right to them. It’s kind of one of those things where you don’t really know what you’re doing in the moment and you’re going, going, just chugging.”
Draxl clinched the program’s first-ever finals appearance with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory against Ohio State’s Cannon Kingsley.
“So many emotions flood through your body when you beat the Buckeyes indoors,” Draxl said. “It kind of felt like we were playing at their place to be honest. We were outmatched, outfaned. It was like we were playing in Columbus.”
Draxl had never played against Kingsley in college, but had faced him in junior events.
“To beat Cannon indoors is pretty, pretty good,” Draxl said.
The Canadian stayed calm after losing the first set to Kingsley.
“I haven’t found my best tennis,” Draxl said. “I was kind of slowly finding it and then I found it.”
When Kentucky dropped the doubles point, it meant it needed to take four of the six singles’ matches.
“We have one of the best singles lineups in the country,” Kauffmann said. “There is no panic in the locker room after the doubles. There is no weak spot.”
Gabriel Diallo got the Wildcats rolling with a quick win against Matej Vocel. Senior Millen Hurrion scored next with a 6-1, 6-2 victory against JJ Tracy.
“That was a huge win to put that on the board,” Kauffmann said. “We had a meeting (Friday) night and said, ‘To beat the snake, you’ve got to cut his head off.’ They looked at me like ‘I’ve got it.’”
The team will be the underdog one more time Sunday when it plays No. 7 Virgina at 3 p.m. in the national championship match.
“It’s great because we’re hunting them,” Draxl said. “We’ve got nothing to lose. We’re just chasing them down.”
Sticking around
The Wildcats spent the week at Champaign’s Holiday Inn. Wisely, the team had the place booked Saturday night. Just in case.
“After a few hours, we’re going to lock into playing Virginia and we’re going to give it all we’ve got,” Kauffmann said. “It should be tough. It’s the final.”
A loud, vocal group of Kentucky fans showed up at the semifinal match. Kauffmann figures more are on their way. The Wildcats have less than a day to prepare for the final against Virginia.
“You’ve got to rest up and recover and just stick with your routines and treat it like any other match,” Draxl said.
When he saw the rain Saturday morning, Draxl figured the match against Ohio State would have to be played inside.
“There’s going to be a lot of adversity like that if you want to win a national title,” Draxl said. “You’ve got to expect things to go against you because college tennis is tough as nails.”
Dreaming bigWinning their first tennis title is within reach now for Kentucky.
“It would mean the world to me and the team and the school,” Draxl said.
But ...
“We’re far away from that right now,” he said. “There’s still a ton of tennis to be played. There is a lot of work to do. We’ve got to keep our head down and keep grinding and keep competing until the trophy is in our hands.”
When Draxl first joined the Wildcats, did he think an NCAA title was possible?
“I don’t even know,” he said. “You think you can do it. But for it to actually happen is another thing. We knew we had the talent.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.
