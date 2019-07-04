In the fall and winter, Brad Underwood hopes his Illinois men’s basketball team lights up scoreboards. On Thursday night, he will settle for lights in the sky.
The third-year coach plans to gather with family, staff and friends at a local parking lot to watch the Champaign County Freedom Celebration.
He wouldn’t miss it.
“Fourth of July is one of my down-low favorite holidays,” Underwood said Wednesday morning in his office at the Ubben Basketball Complex. “I understand the meaning of it. I love the warm weather. I love the ability to get people together and celebrate.”
And ...
“I love fireworks,” he said. “Probably to a fault as a youngster.”
I checked on Wednesday. Underwood has all of his digits in place. But there were some close calls.
“I was the guy who tried to buy the most firecrackers, bottle rockets,” Underwood said.
Did he ever get in trouble?
“Probably,” Underwood said, “but we’ll keep that to ourselves.”
Underwood got in the holiday spirit early. On Wednesday night, he expected to watch the annual fireworks show at Champaign Country Club.
The coach won’t buy any fireworks this year.
“I used to be that guy,” the 55-year-old said.
A big fan
As a kid, Underwood remembers putting firecrackers in a slingshot and flinging them away.
“We had a lot of fun,” he said.
Now, fireworks are mostly banned in Underwood’s hometown of McPherson, Kan. But back in the day, the rules weren’t quite so strict.
“(July) second, third, fourth, we could blow up fireworks,” Underwood said. “Me and my buddies, that’s what we did. For days.”
Luckily, none of the firecrackers went off in his hand. That would have hurt his shooting touch.
“And my golf game,” Underwood added.
Underwood’s children Tyler, Katie and Ashley have inherited his fondness for fireworks. Sort of.
“They will all be there,” Underwood said. “We’ve lived in so many different states with so many different rules. I don’t know that they got the full experience that I got with fireworks. But they all enjoy them.”
Best Fourth of July memory for Underwood? Easy.
His parents had a cabin at Kanopolis Lake in Kansas. The family would spend every Fourth of July there. Of course, there were huge fireworks shows.
One year, he got an up-close view.
“I was actually watching backstage watching to see the pyrotechnics and how they did that,” Underwood said. “It was a pretty eye-opening experience.
“Everybody’s out on a boat, but I was on the ground. It was a heckuva deal.”
Wise words
On Wednesday morning, the Illini practiced ahead of their upcoming trip next month to Europe. Underwood’s guys have a couple of days off before resuming workouts.
His message before they left?
“We don’t get into a lot of specifics, but ‘just make smart decisions,’” Underwood said. “Some of them will make their way to their families and go home.”
The team has an important stretch coming up in August. With a goal of returning to the NCAA tournament in 2020, the Italian excursion offers a chance to bond, improve and try new things. Together.
“It’s very rare that you’re someplace 10 days with a group of guys where there’s no escape, there’s nobody else,” Underwood said. “It’s just us. We go on a road trip and it’s a day or two. That long will be fun.”
