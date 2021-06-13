On Tuesday, Camden Coleman went to a meeting with the rest of his Vanderbilt football teammates.
First-year coach Clark Lea called out the names of three players, including Coleman.
“I had no idea,” Coleman said. “I didn’t know what to expect.”
Was the safety/special teams guru who calls Champaign his hometown in trouble? Just the opposite.
Lea announced Coleman and his two fellow walk-ons had been awarded scholarships.
And then the place went up for grabs. Hugs and high-fives. Pats on the backs. And big smiles.
It’s a scene that has been repeated across the country. Calling a player into the coach’s office to give him the scholarship news has been replaced by celebrations.
As was so perfectly stated on the Vanderbilt Twitter feed: It never gets old. Especially, for the people involved.
“I just felt blessed,” Coleman told me. “It’s much bigger than football. It’s showing that they appreciate me as a person and as an athlete.
“I’m thankful for the program and Coach Lea. I’m amazed at how far I’ve come and how much further I want to go.”
Coleman’s story just keeps better.
I first wrote about him last July, after he had completed his initial season with the Commodores.
A standout track and boys’ basketball athlete at Uni High in Urbana on the University of Illinois campus, Coleman never played organized football until he walked on at Vanderbilt prior to the 2019 season.
His very first game playing football was against national champion LSU.
Big and speedy, the 6-foot-1, 207-pound Coleman impressed the coaches with his ability and work ethic.
Before the 2020 season, Coleman’s teammates picked him as special teams captain. One of his biggest accomplishments until Tuesday.
Being awarded a scholarship means so much to Coleman.
“It’s one of those life-changing moments, something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life,” Coleman said.
Coleman has always felt like he was part of the team. Being put on scholarship enhances the feeling.
“It solidifies that they want me and that I’m a valued asset to the team,” Coleman said. “They really want me here and really appreciate the things I’ve done, and what they want me to do in the future.”
Road to recoveryTuesday’s moment didn’t happen without some adversity for Coleman.
In early January during a workout at Vanderbilt, Coleman suffered a torn Achilles in his right leg.
“It was one of those freak things,” Coleman said. “It feels like somebody kicks you in the back of the leg.”
That’s what Coleman thought happened. He looked around to see what teammate was the culprit. Only to realize he was alone.
Coleman had surgery shortly after the injury and has been busy with rehab ever since.
“The whole program has been surrounding me and supporting me,” Coleman said. “It’s been tough, but I haven’t missed a beat as far as being with the team.”
The Commodores open the season Sept. 4 against East Tennessee State.
“I’m hoping to be healthy by the season, sometime during the season,” Coleman said. “It’s a long process. They are working with me to get back as fast as possible.”
He is running in a pool and working on different machines.
“I don’t want to rush anything,” Coleman said.
Coleman spent a week in May with his family in Champaign. Now, he is back in Nashville, Tenn., rehabbing his leg and spending time with his teammates.
Academically, Coleman enters his senior year. He will finish his psychology degree next May.
Football-wise, he has potentially three more seasons.
“I have the option to play past graduation and get my masters,” Coleman said.
Easier on the walletThe football scholarship saves Coleman and his family a lot of money.
“It’s huge to be able to help my parents,” Coleman said. “It pays them back and thanks them for what they’ve done. It helps my entire family.
“The school has done a great job with financial aid. But to not have to pay anything and know I’ll be taken care of without any financial burden, that means a whole lot.”
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Coleman’s parents, Cynthia and Barrington, weren’t able to attend games in 2020.
“Fortunately for us, everything was televised,” Barrington said, “so we were glued.”
But they plan to be there this season. Home and away as often as possible.
“That’s huge,” Camden said. “The fans are a huge part of the game. The fans make it just that much better. Having my parents there, that’s huge, as well. It’s a great thing to see my parents there. They’ve been there since Day 1.”
Lea gave Cynthia and Barrington Coleman a heads-up about their son’s scholarship, calling them shortly before the meeting.
“Needless to say, we were just overjoyed,” Barrington Coleman said. “He’s put in the work.”
And now it’s been rewarded. In more ways than one.