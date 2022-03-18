Asmussen | Veteran announcer Harlan appreciates the college game
It’s going to be long day for Kevin Harlan. And a fun one, too.
Harlan is working the four NCAA tournament games Friday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, including Illinois against Chattanooga at 5:50 p.m. on TNT.
The veteran basketball and football announcer is paired with analysts Dan Bonner and Reggie Miller.
The 61-year-old Harlan, who lives in Kansas City, Mo., has been working the NCAA tournament since 1999.
“I’m used to the workload and appreciate the challenge that it gives everybody on our crew,” Harlan told me this week. “It’’s easily the most stressful single day in our broadcast calendar for sure.”
Harlan’s crew starts the day with Ohio State against Loyola Chicago at 11:15 a.m. followed by Villanova against Delaware at approximately 1:45 p.m. Houston against UAB, which is set for an 8:20 p.m. start, is the final game of the day.
“The problem with four is you can’t appreciate the game you’ve just done because you have to go on to the next broadcast,” Harlan said. “That’s the only downside. Usually after you do a game, as you’re going back home, you can think about what happened. On this, we’re just bang, bang, bang, bang. You don’t have a chance to appreciate anything. Once that final horn sounds, we’re ripping that sheet off of our spotting boards, putting on the next two teams and revving up in 25 minutes for the next tipoff.”
Quick studyHarlan found out Sunday night he was heading to Pittsburgh and traveled to the Steel City on Wednesday night.
Before he left home, Harlan typed out his own boards, which list the players on the roster. He uses legal-sized paper, filling in stats, honors and notes about the team.
During the broadcasts, the airtime will be split between Harlan, Bonner, Miller and sideline reporter Dana Jacobson. It can get pretty busy.
“Of all the things I have written down, I could use 10 percent of it,” Harlan said. “I’d rather be as prepared as possible as opposed to not having enough. I trust the process I’ve developed over the years.”
That’s how the broadcast sausage is made. Of the teams playing in Pittsburgh, Harlan has worked games with Ohio State and Loyola Chicago. He watched Illinois a few times. Same for Villanova and Houston, too.
“The Delawares and UABs, I’ve only watched a half,” Harlan said. “There is a casual familiarity with six of the teams.”
Of course, he is aware of Illinois All-American center Kofi Cockburn.
“He is a special player,” Harlan said.
Harlan, a Kansas graduate, has known Kansas State alum Brad Underwood for years. Well before the fifth-year Illini coach arrived in Champaign.
“I like him a great deal,” Harlan said.
Different paceHarlan is a longtime NBA announcer for Turner Sports. He actually started calling NBA games on the radio 40 years ago, working first with the Kansas City Kings.
Calling college and NBA games isn’t the same. Not even close.
“The college game, with its long clock, erratic shooting and less-skilled players makes for a much better rhythm to a broadcast than an NBA game,” Harlan said. “On an NBA game, you really don’t need the analyst until the stoppage of play, dead ball, free throw, in and out of breaks because there is no time. It happens so fast.”
Harlan has worked with both Miller and Bonner in past NCAA tournaments.
“We’ve got a good appreciation for each other’s timing,” Harlan said.
Bonner is working his 36th consecutive NCAA tournament. He was on the call for Austin Peay’s 1987 upset win against Illinois.
“He is a pro’s pro,” Harlan said.
Harlan is a big fan of Miller, too, and what the former Indiana Pacers standout brings to the broadcast.
“They’ll be great,” Harlan said. “They’ll know exactly what to do, what to say.”
Rooting interestHarlan isn’t pulling for any team. Except his employers.
“I am rooting for CBS and Turner,” Harlan said. “I’m rooting for a fun game, a close game, a compelling game. I do not care who wins as much as I like some of the people I meet along the way.
“The only team I want to see win, selfishly, is our broadcast team.”
Harlan is thrilled to have fans back in the stands and the arenas to be at full capacity for the first time since 2019. It adds plenty to the broadcasts.
“The college fan is maybe the most passionate because they wear the logo, the mascot, on their hats and shirts,” Harlan said. “They’ve gone there. Maybe their wife has gone there. Their parents have gone there. Their kids have gone there. It’s more than just following a team. You’ve invested a portion of your life to that school.”
