They all want to play. Every last one of them.
While the ACC, Big 12 and others have kicked off the season, Big Ten teams are sitting at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Have to assume there were a lot of “Why not us?” mutterings. For some, the 2020 college football season is a chance to play for something big. For others, it means taking another step toward respectability. The potential for a shortened season puts a premium on two aspects: Being prepared and taking advantage of every opportunity.
Tuesday saw no official word from the Big Ten about football possibly getting played in 2020 — even after Nebraska president Ted Carter’s hot mic moment on Tuesday morning, a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report that the Big Ten will play and rampant Twitter speculation about a possible announcement — so the wait continues on into Wednesday.
If I was the president of every Big Ten school, here is why I would say, “Let’s play.” And some reasons why I would fret about casting a “yes” vote in a year where voting is under the microscope almost unlike any other:
Illinois
Votes yes because ... Lovie Smith has his best team in five years, including most of the offense and the back half of the defense. This could be the first winning season since 2011.
Will later regret it if ... the first three opponents are Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan. That’s a bit different than opening with Illinois State, UConn and Bowling Green. With all due respect.
Indiana
Votes yes because ... fourth-year coach Tom Allen will climb over .500 with a decent season. And that seems likely thanks to the return of 17 starters, including quarterback Michael Penix and coolly-named receiver Whop Philyor.
Will later regret it if ... the un-Hoosier-like expectations overwhelm the team.
A return to past mediocrity isn’t out of the question, but cheer up Hoosiers. Basketball is just around the corner. As far as you know.
Iowa
Votes yes because ... this should help the school put its off-the-field problems behind it. Never a good sign when you have to force out the high-paid strength coach or when racist allegations are thrown at your program.
Will later regret it if ... Nate Stanley can’t be replaced at quarterback. Spencer Petras, you are on the clock. At least there is plenty of talent at the other skill positions.
Maryland
Votes yes because ... the Terrapins are relatively new to the league and that’s what you do. Plus, they want to see if Mike Locksley will turn the corner in his second full season.
Will later regret it if ... the Big Ten continues to be a bit too much for the Maryland program. The team hasn’t had a winning season since 2014, its first year in the league.
Michigan
Votes yes because ... what else would you expect from the all-time winningest program in the FBS? It’s part of the Wolverines DNA. Oh, and the school needs an excuse to play the fight song about 1,000 times a game.
Will later regret it if ... goofball coach Jim Harbaugh finally lives up to the hype, beats Ohio State, everybody else. Then, goes back to the NFL.
Michigan State
Votes yes because ... the school needs some return on the investment into new coach Mel Tucker. Lured away from Colorado, he is being paid more than $5 million per year.
Will later regret it if ... Tucker ends up more like Dan Hawkins than Bill McCartney. Remember, Spartans fans got used to success under Mark Dantonio. Tucker might want to win sooner rather than later.
Minnesota
Votes yes because ... the Gophers are strong contenders in the Big Ten West and top-10 worthy. If everything breaks right, P.J. Fleck might put the team in the playoffs.
Will later regret it if ... Fleck keeps on winning and rows his boat right into the NFL coaching waters.
Nebraska
Votes yes because ... Scott Frost said so. Despite two rough years back home, the former quarterback has a lot of power in Lincoln. He has been very vocal about returning to the field.
Will later regret it if ... the bark is worse than the bite. The once-proud program (five national titles) has been in a funk for a decade. No Big Ten titles since joining the league and four losing seasons in the past five.
Northwestern
Votes yes because ... Pat Fitzgerald promises a return to normalcy. In Evanston that used to mean a bunch of losses. But under Fitz, it has been a steady diet of victories and bowl appearances. And a steady stream of ‘Go Cats,’ from the former Northwestern standout linebacker.
Will later regret it if ... the convincing win at Memorial Stadium in the 2019 finale was more the exception than the rule. Doubt it, but realize there is a thin line between success and failure in Evanston.
Ohio State
Votes yes because ... Ryan Day has the second-best quarterback (Justin Fields) in college football (right behind Trevor Lawrence) and one of the best teams. The Buckeyes were third in my preseason poll. And Ohio State football is a religion in the state. It’s what they do.
Will later regret it if ... the school’s pretentious bent finally catches up to it. “THE” Ohio State University? Gimme a break.
Penn State
Votes yes because ... like at Michigan and Ohio State, football is a way of life in State College. Plus, James Franklin has a top 10-level team gunning to knock off the Buckeyes.
Will later regret it if ... the loss of star linebacker Micah Parsons, the best defender in the Big Ten and a legit Heisman candidate, is too much to overcome. And it very well might be.
Purdue
Votes yes because ... fourth-year coach Jeff Brohm, a former Illini assistant, is trying to regain momentum after a 4-8 bummer in 2019.
Will later regret it if ... he can’t do it without Rondale Moore. The superstar receiver, who struggled with injuries after a breakout freshman season, opted out in 2020 to get ready for the NFL.
Rutgers
Votes yes because ... the Coach is back. Greg Schiano could have stayed in New Jersey forever, but couldn’t resist the lure of the NFL, where he failed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was out after two years.
Will later regret it if ... Schiano can’t find the magic again. Just ask UConn how the second time around is going with Randy Edsall.
Wisconsin
Votes yes because ... we have to assume athletic director and coaching legend Barry Alvarez is playing a huge role in the return of Big Ten football. Nobody on the athletic side of the conference has more juice.
Will later regret it if ... for the first time in years, the Badger Way doesn’t work. It is bound to happen eventually. Maybe the loss of Jonathan Taylor serves as the trigger. Or maybe James McCourt’s field goal did that.